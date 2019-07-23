The Huntington City Council’s regular scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. tonight in the city’s municipal building at 802 U.S. Highway 69 south.
Among the action items at tonight’s meeting are two concerning dump trucks. The first is a discussion with possible action to declare the city’s remaining dump truck as surplus equipment, and to grant Bill Stewart, city manager, the authority to dispose of it in an advantageous manner for the city. The second is considering the purchase of a used dump truck from the Angelina County Pct. 3 fleet.
The council also will discuss and consider changes to the city’s building permit and inspection fee schedule, as well as consider the possible sale of certain city-owned property.
