Prepare for the best while expecting the unexpected.
That could easily be the rallying cry of high school coaches on any given night. It’s also the perfect advice when it comes to realignment, a process that comes around once every two years.
This year’s official realignment will be announced on Monday morning on the University Interscholastic website.
As is usually the case, Lufkin is anxiously awaiting word of where it will be headed for the next two seasons.
“You can look at it anyway you want and still be surprised when it comes out,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “We know as far as football goes, we’re kind of out here on our own. Being in Lufkin, we know we’re going to spend a lot of time on buses. We’ll watch along with everyone else then get our maps out and figure everything out from there.”
The UIL made things somewhat simpler a few years ago when it started releasing enrollment numbers in December. That allowed teams to know what classification they would be in two months prior to the official realignment process.
Lufkin knows it will compete in Class 5A Division I as it has done since dropping from Class 6A after the 2017-18 athletic season ended.
On the gridiron, Lufkin went undefeated in 8-5A DI over the last two years, capturing back-to-back district titles while spending almost the entire time in the Top 10 polls.
Lufkin shared that district with College Station, Willis, Magnolia, Tomball, Magnolia West, Caney Creek and Waller.
There is guaranteed to be at least a little bit of a shake up this season as Tomball and Willis are each making the jump to Class 6A, leaving six of the eight original teams still in 5A DI.
While Lufkin thinks some minor tinkering will be announced on Monday, they wouldn’t be surprised by anything.
In fact, any coach who has a long history in Lufkin remembers just how wild realignment day can get.
When realignment goes off the rails
Just over a month after Lufkin won the 2001 Class 5A state football title, legendary head coach John Outlaw patiently waited to see where the Panthers would be headed.
He was less than pleased when he found out Lufkin had been placed in the same district with DeSoto and Rockwall, a pair of bus rides in excess of three hours. Those three schools would have joined Longview, John Tyler and Tyler Lee in District 11-5A.
“I just want to know if anybody over there has a map,” he frustratingly stated a few minutes after the announcement. “We’re driving past all kinds of 5A schools just to get there. It doesn’t make any sense. Maybe someone there can explain it to me.”
Rockwall and DeSoto each won their appeal in being released from the district. That left Lufkin playing in a four-team district with Longview, Tyler Lee and John Tyler. The teams had a round-robin format in what turned into a brutal schedule.
“He wasn’t very happy that day,” Quick said of Outlaw. “That was probably about as crazy as I’ve seen a realignment — at least for us.”
Quick isn’t expecting any shockers like that on Monday morning, although he hasn’t pinpointed exactly where Lufkin will land.
He is hopeful for a district similar to the one Lufkin has competed in over the past two years. With Willis and Tomball leaving, there are options among teams that could fill those spots.
Cleveland, New Caney and New Caney Porter are each new to Class 5A DI, and two or three of those schools could fill those spots, leaving a district with either eight or nine teams.
“The district we’ve been in the last two years has been a good fit,” Quick said. “There is good competition with good coaches and players. Everyone does a good job of taking care of each other.”
However, there are also a few other options that could be in play.
At a recent coaches’ school, Quick said he heard from multiple people that Longview and John Tyler could potentially go south and join Lufkin in a Houston-area district.
That would leave Lufkin, Longview and John Tyler mixed with a collection of Houston schools. That would add even more intensity for some old rivals, although the logistics seem a little off.
“I just think that would be pretty difficult for them to have to get on a bus and drive four and a half hours,” Quick said. “I have a hard time seeing that, but it’s what I heard from quite a few people there. I’m not sure how excited they would be about that.”
There is also the possibility New Caney could join a Beaumont-area district, leaving the New Caney schools to fill those slots in forming an eight-team district.
There is also the possibility Lufkin could move to a district with Beaumont and Baytown schools.
Having a Plan B
Life around the Lufkin athletic department around realignment time is an unpredictable one, Quick said.
Once Lufkin learns its destination on Monday morning, it can also go about completing its non-district schedule.
The only game set on the 2020 Lufkin schedule is a contest with Nacogdoches. The Panthers also are not renewing their series with a Mexican school.
The main obstacle in finishing a schedule is based in avoiding non-district games against district opponents, along with knowing how many contests need to be scheduled.
“With the way they do realignment now, it makes it a little easier to schedule just because you know who will be in your classification,” Quick said. “Longview’s in the same classification with us now, but we don’t know what district. You just have to have a backup plan.”
Area schools await fates
While Lufkin awaits its fate, other area football programs are also anxiously awaiting their placement on Monday morning.
Huntington’s move down to 3A DI will cause a shakeup in some sense. The Red Devils have spent the last two years sharing a district with Jasper, Tarkington, Center and Shepherd in Class 4A DI.
The Red Devils made the playoffs in each of those seasons.
Now they are likely to rejoin former district rival Diboll. The Lumberjacks won District 11-3A DI last season. Franklin, one of the powerhouses in the district, moved down to Class 3A DII.
That means Diboll and Huntington are likely to share a district, while the rest of the teams are still to be decided.
Corrigan-Camden, Groveton and Alto each remained in their respective divisions as they await Monday’s realignment.
Other sports to be affected
While football takes center stage across the state, realignments for other sports also will be announced on Monday. Basketball and volleyball are ones that will be officially announced, although those should translate over to most of the other sports.
In sports outside of football and swimming, Lufkin has shared District 16-5A with Nacogdoches, Marshall, John Tyler, Pine Tree, Whitehouse, Hallsville and Jacksonville.
The common thinking among coaches is Lufkin will still share a district with East Texas teams once again, although there will be at least a small shakeup.
Texas High, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Royse City, Sulphur Springs and Lindale have shared a district the last two years. Lindale is moving down to 4A, meaning at least one school from East Texas will likely head that direction.
Marshall would be one option, although both Longview and Pine Tree also could be possibilities.
“You never know, but we’re thinking we’ll still be in an East Texas district,” Lufkin head soccer coach David McPherson said. “I would guess one or two schools will get put in the other district.”
Lufkin’s soccer team won the state title in 2015 while competing in Class 5A. The baseball team’s most recent trip to the state tournament in 2009 was in Class 5A, although that was the highest classification in the state at the time.
“Whether it was the district with The Woodlands or the district we’re in right now, we’re seeing great teams,” McPherson said. “in soccer, we’ve got three teams that were in the third round last year.”
The sense among coaches is Lufkin has shown it can be competitive in either classification, although the East Texas district makes more sense when it comes to other sports.
Competing against other East Texas teams allows Lufkin’s teams to avoid post-midnight trips, especially on Tuesday nights.
“In football, it doesn’t matter as much because we’re traveling on Friday nights,” Quick said. “We’ll have a few trips for the underclassmen, but it’s not affected as much as the other sports. When you’re getting back after midnight every week, you’re not giving the kids as much of a chance in the classroom on Wednesday morning.”
Hudson lone 4A in county
In other realignments on Monday, area schools will see some adjustments due to Huntington dropping down to Class 4A.
Hudson is the only remaining school in the immediate area competing in Class 4A.
“Diboll went down a couple of years ago, and we’re losing Huntington this year,” Hudson athletic director Glen Kimble said. “There are a few places they could put us, but we’ll wait and see.”
Meanwhile, traveling likely got even easier for a few surrounding schools.
In basketball, Huntington, Diboll, Central and Pineywoods Community Academy are likely to share a district in some fashion.
Diboll, Huntington and Central also are likely to share what could arguably be the best 3A softball district in the state. They also will share a baseball district.
Regardless of where the local teams end up, area coaches are ready for the realignment process to be behind them for another two years.
“You’re almost just glad when it’s over,” Quick said. “You just have to wait and see where everything falls out. Then you start making plans.”
