As the new year begins, Lufkin’s South Loop Crossing Chick-fil-A has launched its annual soup campaign for the local Salvation Army.
One of the restaurant’s local locations contributes soup to The Salvation Army every year based upon the amount of sales made during the month of January.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time, I believe since 2005,” said Julie Walker, owner of the South Loop Crossing Chick-fil-A. “Every year, January is our soup month, and for every bowl of soup we sell, we give the same amount of soup to The Salvation Army throughout the month.”
Chick-fil-A has two soups available, chicken tortilla and chicken noodle. Both soups come in two sizes and will be valid for the restaurant’s donations to The Salvation Army. The size of the soup purchase is accounted for during donations, as well.
“We’re very pleased to do this for The Salvation Army,” Walker said. “We feel like it’s a good ministry to the folks who are homeless and the hungry of Lufkin. We love to support that.”
For more information on the Lufkin Salvation Army, call 634-5132.
