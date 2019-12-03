Lufkin police arrested a man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor after an outcry.
Kenneth Michael Edwards, 24, was arrested on Nov. 28 on warrant for sexual assault of a child. The homeowner where the alleged incident happened said the 16-year-old child made an outcry to him, according to the affidavit for Edwards’ arrest.
Edwards was living with the family at the time of the alleged incident, the affidavit states.
The child said the two had consensual sexual contact before he moved into the residence while her parents were out of town and said they had consensual sex a second time while he was living with the family, according to the affidavit.
She told a SANE examiner at Harold’s House that she knew how old Edwards was and he knew how old she was, the affidavit states.
Another woman Edwards reportedly had a relationship with said the child told her she had developed a relationship with Edwards and had sex with him twice, according to the affidavit.
Edwards posted a $50,000 bond on Nov. 28. This appears to be his only arrest in Angelina County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.