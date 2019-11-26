Age: 17
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: I am looking at several universities, but I plan to pursue a career in art and design.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Believing the seniors at my fish camp when they told me Lufkin High School had a third floor.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Snapchat because it’s a fun and easy way to connect with my friends.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. After every winning football game, Panther Pride dances to “Happy,” so I view graduation as my last high school victory.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? To bring back Smoothie King and Pizza Hut days to the snack cart like we had in middle school.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? A small town that values a close community and thrives off of Friday night lights.
Have you changed since freshman year? I’ve grown into a more outgoing and interactive individual.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? For people to be more accepting of each other and always look for the best in others.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Put your all into anything and everything. Even if you fail, you will learn, and you will grow.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Ms. Walker pushes us past our limits and encourages us to be better not only in dance but our community as well.
