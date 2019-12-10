City officials are pleased with how the first Christmas in the Pines event turned out. Some Lufkin residents, however, are not.
The city and several different organizations and businesses partnered to create Christmas in the Pines, a week of holiday events designed to draw the community together.
“For a first-year event, I think it went remarkably well,” said Mike Flinn, director of Lufkin Parks & Recreation. “We knew going into it, we were going to have to prove ourselves. We felt like the attendance we got, the feedback that we’ve gotten from merchants downtown and many of our vendors is that everyone did well.”
The fire truck pull, stage performances and live music went well, and Flinn said they plan on repeating those events. However, the live music might be held on a different day, and they might move some of the food vendors to a different location.
“Overall the entire event went very well,” Flinn said.
One of the successful points of Christmas in the Pines was that there was one single place where the week’s events were advertised, he said.
“I think that helped everybody out,” he said. “We are thankful that the people who showed up showed up. We hope everybody had a great time, and if you have any suggestions, shoot us an email or send something to our Facebook page. We’re always looking to improve and make things better for the community.”
Flinn said representatives from Baker Hughes said this year’s lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit had one of the highest attendances they have seen in many years.
However, some residents are not happy with the move from Rudolph’s former position at the Lufkin Mall to in front of the Lufkin Municipal Courthouse on Shepherd Avenue.
Lufkin resident Sasha Sutton created a petition to move Rudolph back to the Lufkin Mall parking lot, and by 6:15 p.m. Monday, there were more than 1,500 signatures in agreement.
“The goal for our petition is to give the residents of Lufkin an opportunity to be involved in the conversation,” Sutton said. “We would like to discuss how the decision was made and what we can do to overcome any logistical challenges. In one day, 1,500 community members have come together and shown support for this cause. We would like Rudolph to be enjoyed by the community at large.”
Sutton said Rudolph has been at the mall for 40 years for the community and travelers to enjoy. However, historians say it has only been at the mall for about 20 years.
Rudolph originated in 1953 when Guy Croom — a longtime Lufkin Industries employee — decorated a small pumping unit with a red light bulb and a red ribbon around its neck and placed it at the back entrance to the machine shop visible from Raguet and Angelina Streets, according to East Texas historian Bob Bowman.
Later, it moved to the corner of Pershing and Feagin, and at one point in the 1990s, it was placed at the UPS site on U.S. Highway 59. After that, it remained at the Lufkin Mall for roughly 20 years before city of Lufkin officials announced in August that it would move to the courthouse.
“The decision to move Rudolph was above and beyond the city of Lufkin and decided before the city was involved,” Jason Arnold, the assistant city manager, said in an Aug. 28 story for The Lufkin Daily News. “(General Electric) approached us, looking to move downtown. We are not sure if there were other options or considerations.”
Baker Hughes (a GE company) was contacted for comment, but they did not respond.
Rumors have floated around on the reasoning behind the move, but none have been confirmed. One rumor was that the company did not want to pay the mall for space in its parking lot anymore.
However, Mike Welborn, general manager of the Lufkin Mall, said the company was never charged a fee to use the parking lot, and everything done to support Rudolph was donated.
“If they decide in the future they want to come back, we’d welcome them back,” Welborn said.
Many Lufkin residents, including herself, didn’t realize how important Rudolph was until they didn’t see him on a daily basis during the holiday season, Sutton said.
“He is a Lufkin icon that greeted us as we went about our days during the holiday season,” she said. “He represents the best of Lufkin’s industry, ingenuity and creativity, and I feel great pride when I see him.”
She said she hopes to open a dialogue with the city about the relocation of Rudolph. Sutton attended the lighting on Saturday and said she enjoyed the experience combined with Christmas in the Pines.
“The lighting ceremony is one day that the community gathers to see Rudolph, but the benefit of having him at the mall is that members of the community and people passing through that could not be at the ceremony still get the opportunity to enjoy Rudolph,” she said.
“The lighting ceremony was lovely, but this is not a debate about the lighting ceremony. It is about having him where he can be freely enjoyed by not only those that attend the ceremony but the entire community.”
Sutton encouraged other citizens to sign her petition called “Help Keep the Tradition of Rudolph by returning him to his Original Holiday Home” on change.org.
To sign the petition, visit https://bit.ly/2sULcL8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.