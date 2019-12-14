Updates have been released on a Thursday night crash involving an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit.
Deputy Ethan Straley, who was in his patrol unit during the crash, has been released from the hospital and is doing well, according to Sheriff Greg Sanches. The other injured person involved in the crash was taken by air ambulance to Houston, Sanches said. Their condition is currently unknown.
The crash occurred about 7:02 p.m. on state Highway 103 east near the Henry Baptist Church in Lufkin. Straley had his vehicle pulled over on the eastbound shoulder of the highway when a Buick Rendezvous rear-ended the patrol unit.
Traffic remained slowed in the area as authorities worked to clear the scene.
