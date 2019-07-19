From science to art to drama and dance, First United Methodist Church’s Camp Create had many activities to engage students.
“We want to provide an opportunity for the kids to have lots of experiences and lots of opportunities to learn,” camp co-director Sarah Scott said. “We try to incorporate biblical, spiritual application in science, art and all the places. It’s just about being able to experience and see God in art and in music and in science and in the world around us.”
The campers learn a musical to perform for their parents on Friday, and they invite parents to a family night showcase.
“We just started that last year, and the super exciting thing about that is that they get to teach their parents what they’ve learned all week long,” she said. “They get to demonstrate their science experiments, and they get to show their parents their artwork and do some art together. Then they get a sneak peak of the performance.”
Eight-year-old Lauryn Barnes said she loved the camp because it was really fun.
“My favorite part was having friends and having a good time before school starts,” Lauryn said.
Seven-year-old Iliana Martin remembered doing an experiment with marbles.
“We drew a secret message, and we put some clear marbles and water on top of it, and we couldn’t see it,” Iliana said.
The marbles refracted light in such a way that made it seem like the cup was empty and had no secret message.
Iliana said the best part about Camp Create is the gym time.
“I love when we get to dance and we eat snack after and then we go play with the scooters and we play basketball,” she said.
Seven-year-old Gracie Moore said her favorite parts were snack and gym. Gracie said the best part about gym was the Zumba led by Rudy Flores, owner of Changing Lives Dance Center.
“There was like a ball in a bucket and we use it for drums,” Gracie said. “I like doing that.”
Six-year-old Madeline Moore said the best part of Camp Create was the snack, crafts, science and gym.
“I might have to get seconds on these marshmallows,” she said.
Madeline said her favorite art project was the circle project. Art director Tammy Sees said the students viewed artwork by Wassily Kandinsky and then emulated it.
“We put one big circle then we put a smaller circle and a smaller circle and a smaller circle, and then we took a piece of paper and then we made stuff that had circles, and I made a snail,” Madeline said.
“I made a disco party with 100 disco balls,” Gracie said.
Sees said the students had been working on learning the concepts of contrast and layering and using different mediums for art beside paint.
“They’ve used tissue paper, corrugated cardboard, mostly different kinds of paper, but we’ve been doing things with paper that you don’t usually think of, so they’re learning to think outside the box,” she said.
Using different methods for art also helped keep the carpet clean, Sees said with a smile.
For more information on the kids activities offered at FUMC, visit lufkinfirst.com/kids.
