The Deep East Texas Council of Governments plans to be operational in its new Lufkin facility on Monday.
DETCOG facilitates a number of grants used regionwide, as well as the 9-1-1 program, the regional Housing and Urban Development program and the Area Agency on Aging, among others.
An open house will start at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The project, which has been a thought on the minds of DETCOG leaders for at least a decade and in the works for several years now, will be mostly complete at the time of opening. There are still a few minor indoor things to “touch-up” and some outdoor jobs to complete like the fencing and landscaping, DETCOG director Lonnie Hunt said.
“But the building will be functional on Monday morning,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things about our contractor, Timberline Constructors of Lufkin, and all their subcontractors for the job they’ve done and how they have provided us access to begin setting up furniture and equipment even while they were still completing their work inside the building.”
The move puts the organization in a more central area and allows them to consolidate their programs into one location, DETCOG said in a press release.
“We serve a 12-county region that encompasses over 10,000 square miles and has a population of 385,000 residents,” the release stated. “To provide the highest level of service to the entire region, it is important that we be centrally located, and Lufkin is the most centrally located county seat within the region.”
The project cost approximately $3.1 million and was purchased using grants. The U.S. Economic Development Administration provided a $1 million grant while the T.L.L. Temple Foundation provided a grant for more than $1.1 million. The city of Lufkin gave the land, $300,000 in grant funds and a $200,000 low-interest loan. The E.L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation provided a grant of $100,000, and DETCOG provided $236,000 in funding, half of which came from the sale of their downtown Lufkin building.
The building will be owned by the Forest Country Development Corporation, a 501©(3) that was created by DETCOG and supports the organization.
Features of the new building include: a new regional emergency operations center; a new 9-1-1 dispatch training facility that can also provide back-up coverage to the other dispatch centers regionwide; an 1,800-square-foot records storage facility; enhanced security and improved technology; and a design created with future growth in mind, the release stated.
