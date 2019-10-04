HUDSON — The City of Hudson broke ground for the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant on Thursday.
The city needed to begin the work to provide for its growth, city manager James Freeman said. They began working on the project several years ago and are glad to see it underway, he said.
“We don’t have a lot of groundbreakings in Hudson,” he said. “We’re extremely excited, it’s probably one of the best things we could have ever done.”
The city began in 2014 obtaining a low-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board for the expansion and were approved for $410,000 in 2015 for the pre-construction process, Mayor Robert Smith said.
“We’ve been probably seven years planning this project and putting it together,” he said. “We knew we had to have it when TCEQ told us how we were reaching a match. … consequently we are here, finally.”
They now have a loan for $4.2 million to pay Horton Excavating LLC to construct the plant. Goodwin, Lassiter and Strong LLC served as the project’s engineers.
The project will expand the city’s capabilities from treating 550,000 gallons a day to 980,000 a day, Smith said. The increased capacity will help prevent the facility from being overfilled during particularly rainy seasons, Freeman said.
“We’re extremely excited, with all the growth the city of Hudson has been having, I think we’re going to take care of that growth for many years,” Freeman said. “We’ve also purchased some extra land all around it in case anything else had to be done.”
