Age: 17
School: Huntington High School
College/professional plans: Coaching football and whatever college I sign with.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Last year half the football team fell down while running out of the tunnel.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Instagram for the memes.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? The “Drake and Josh” theme song.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? More food, please.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? It looks like any other small town in East Texas, but the thing that sets us apart from most is the people. The people of Huntington, Texas, are what make Huntington, Texas, great.
Have you changed since freshman year? No, I have always acted like a freshman.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? There are a lot of things I would change if I could, but if I had to pick one, I would simply ask for people to just listen.
What advice would you give your freshman self? I would tell them there are two types of freshmen — the annoying one and the one who thinks they are cool. Don’t be either. Just be yourself.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Ms. K has inspired me greatly. She is always encouraging me to do more. She is also one of the smartest and nicest people I have ever met.
