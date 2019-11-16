NeighborhoodSTRONG will receive a $300,000 grant in project-based increments from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas over the next three years.
NeighborhoodSTRONG is a nonprofit that is working to restore many of the old homes throughout North Lufkin. So far this year they have completed at least 28 houses and are planning on doing that, if not more, in 2020.
“(This grant) means that we will be able to request funds for thirty different houses over a three-year period,” NeighborhoodSTRONG director Wayne Lawrence said.
They will request in increments of $10,000 per house, or $100,000 per year for 10 houses, he said. This grant will offer the nonprofit a sense of relative stability that most nonprofits aren’t able to achieve, Lawrence said.
“Unless they have an endowment they’re not really sustainable, but I think this will give us a lot of stability over the next three years,” Lawrence said.
Typically, the cost to fix up houses is about $13,000-$15,000, he said. They rely heavily on federal housing grants and donations from businesses and individuals in the community, he said.
“The Federal Home Loan bank is our single largest source,” he said. “This year we got eighteen of what they call SNAP Grants, which are Special Needs Assistance Program Grants, so that’s eighteen different projects they helped us fund.”
They hope to continue to get at least 18 or more grants from them in the coming years so they can continue to work at this level, if not do more.
“That will be about 28 houses a year that we will have a significant amount of the funding for,” he said.
There are still gaps where the federal funding does not reach, he said. And for that they ask that the community continue to offer monetary support, he said.
“We need an additional $150,000 to $200,000 to fully fund those thirty houses,” he said.
Applicants on the waiting list will have to wait upwards of two years based on available funding, he said. For homes that are experiencing weather damage now, they have sub-contractors visiting when they can to put up tarps and other deterrents until they can address those problems.
They need monetary donations to move faster, he said.
“I wish I could say anyone could speed up the process by any other means, but that’s our greatest needs,” he said.
There is one couple in Lufkin — who wishes to remain anonymous — who has donated $56,000 in 2019 and Lawrence is especially grateful for their help. He said they’re not wealthy, but they just wanted to help.
“They’ve been extraordinarily helpful, in all of this,” he said.
They’re happy to accept any help they can through any other means. They need office supplies, a computer and gas cards.
They also desperately need a newer pickup truck that is good on gas mileage, he said. They need something they can use to visit sites and bring supplies.
They also need people with special talents to cover the small, finishing touches. If there is someone with carpentry talents they have small projects like fixing doors and locks that they need help with.
