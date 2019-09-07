Kovar Capital, Marco’s Pizza and Lee TranServices Inc. are the 2019 recipients of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year awards.
Each business was recognized by Chamber CEO Tara Watson-Watkins for their work in the region during Friday’s awards luncheon.
“The brief description you will hear of each of these three businesses will in no way tell you the full story of how each has made their success in Angelina County,” she said. “But what you will hear are common threads of how they treat their employees as family, how customer service is important to them and how they support the community.”
Lee TranServices was named the recipient for Division 1, with 51-100 employees. The company was founded in 1984 by Gene and Annette Lee.
“At its inception, Lee Trans offered federal operating authorities, titling, licensing, permitting and fuel tax reporting to companies operating commercial motor vehicles primarily based in Houston and East Texas,” Watson-Watkins said in her introduction of the business.
The company’s abilities expanded nationally by the late 1990s because of the company’s reputation for quality service, she said.
“It’s an honor, it’s a privilege to live in Lufkin, work in Lufkin, raise my family in Lufkin,” Lee said. “It’s always a joy to be able to go to other places in the United States and take their money and bring it home to Lufkin.”
Lee Trans has been a member of the Chamber for more than 30 years and is notable for its efforts to treat employees well, Watson-Watkins said.
“I’m a firm believer that your employees make it happen,” Lee said. “When I started, I thought, ‘Oh man, I’ve got to get customers, customers, customers.’ Well, that wasn’t it at all. You’ve got to get good employees, good employees, good employees then the customers come after that.”
Marco’s Pizza was named the recipient for Division 2, with 11-50 employees. While the company is a nationwide franchise, the Lufkin location was started in 2014 by Chasity and Chris Boatman.
“It’s an absolute honor to be able to receive this award,” Chasity Boatman said. “When my husband and I were discussing what restaurant we wanted to bring to town, the most important aspect to me was that we would have the ability to be community-involved.”
The business has won several awards, including: Best of Lufkin, Neighborhood Favorite, the Franchisee of the year from Marco’s Pizza National Convention in 2016 and Local Store Marketing Award in 2017, Watson-Watkins said.
“Marco’s Pizza often holds fundraisers and makes donations to numerous causes big and small in support of the community they serve,” she said.
Kovar Capital was named the recipient for Division 3, with one to 10 employees. Taylor Kovar launched his wealth management firm in 2015 after working for a larger firm. The company’s reach has achieved a global scale, Watson-Watkins said.
Kovar also submits business and investing advice in various media publications, including The Lufkin Daily News, across the globe.
“This publicity is a wonderful spotlight for Lufkin and helps to drive dollars back into our local economy,” Watson-Watkins said.
Claudia Gonzalez, the company’s chief commercial officer, received the award for Kovar because he was attending a meeting in Washington, D.C.
“Taylor really wished he could be here,” she said. “If you all know Taylor, he would have loved all this attention. Something that’s very important to us at Kovar Capital is giving back to our community, and that’s something we’re really passionate about.”
The company, while managing high-profile accounts, also provides some pro bono services to those in need, Watson-Watkins said. It also serves on several various boards and participate in Chamber events.
