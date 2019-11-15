Angelina County students celebrated the holidays Smokey Bear-style by creating ornaments in honor of his 75th birthday.
The National Forests and Grasslands of Texas office in Lufkin reached out to the different schools and chose winners for four categories — 4 and under, 5-7, 8-10 and 11-13.
“We felt that anything we could do to motivate and encourage creativity in the kids is good, and we had a great opportunity to celebrate with the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree event coming up,” public affairs specialist Yasmir Diaz-Rohweder said.
The only rules were to make the ornament smaller than 6 inches and theme it around Smokey Bear. Diaz-Rohweder said she was surprised and excited to receive 112 total ornaments.
“This is the first year we’ve done the contest,” Diaz-Rohweder said. “It’s a joint effort between the U.S. Forest Service and the Texas A&M Forest Service. We’re hoping to continue it in the future.”
Seeing the kids’ ideas and visions of Smokey come out was great, she said. Some of the ornaments were made of wood, some were made of clay, some were a likeness of Smokey and some were burned logos in wood.
Journee Bennet from Hackney Primary School won first in the 4 and under category. When she was told that she won, she said she was very excited and would tell Smokey Bear ‘‘Merry Christmas’’ when she saw him next.
Preston Haglund from Dunbar Primary School won first in the 5-7 category. He said the win was very exciting and surprising. He said he loves bears and art, and he was always curious about the large wooden Smokey Bear standing by the Forest Department in U.S. Highway 59 coming into Lufkin.
Preston’s favorite thing about Christmas is the presents, especially art supplies.
Aleah Rohweder from Brandon Elementary School won first in the 8-10 category. She said it felt amazing to win, and she loved getting to paint and build it.
Brianna Rohweder won first in the 11-13 category. She said she was surprised to win, and she loved getting to learn a craft she had never tried before.
The ornaments will be showcased at the Festival of Trees at the Museum of East Texas Nov. 25 to Jan. 5.
The first through third-place winners include:
4 and under: Journee Bennett, Freddy Rohweder and Marissa Waites
5-7: Preston Haglund, Noah Easley and Aiden Jabbour
8-10: Aleah Rohweder, Balistir McCain and Caddo Waites
11-13: Brianna Rohweder, Chloe Stafford and Mason Stafford
