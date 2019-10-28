Ghouls, goblins, cowboys and princesses are just a few of those in attendance Sunday at First United Methodist Church of Lufkin’s annual Boo Bash.
The bash featured a variety of Halloween- and fall-related activities, including a pumpkin carving contest, games and of tons of candy.
Kids were encouraged to wear their costumes, and were able to participate in a traditional trunk-or-treat, with added bonuses throughout.
There was also a petting zoo, a drum circle, face painting and a table where attendees could have caricatures drawn of them.
“Children, youth and adults have given up several hours of their day today to come out and support and encourage and love our community,” said Sarah Scott, the children’s director for First United Methodist Church of Lufkin. “Being able to see our church come together — children, youth, adults, everyone — to reach out to our community is a powerful thing.”
The trunk-or-treat portion of the event has been occurring for more than 20 years. As it grew larger each year, the event evolved into more of a fall festival, Scott said.
This year’s bash welcomed about 1,000 people, she said.
While the money raised from concession sales went toward funding the confirmation ministry for seventh graders, the majority of the event was just about giving back and involving the community.
Church members decorated the trunks of their cars, where they hosted games and handed out candy to eager children.
Chloe Savage, 7, said her favorite part was “getting to wear my costume.” Savage was dressed up as a Lufkin Panthers Cheerleader, which is something she said she wants to be when she is older.
The Rev. Jerome Brimmage, senior pastor at First United Methodistt, said his favorite part of the Boo Bash as being able “to see the families come out and to see the intergenerational activities with grandparents, parents and kids.
‘‘Also, to see our church people connected with the community, because that’s what we’re called to do. To love God and love our neighbor.”
