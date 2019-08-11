Amazing Grace Antiques recently relocated to a renovated building at 205 E. Frank Ave. in Lufkin.
After dealing with roofing concerns at her former location for some time, owner Carolyn Smith decided it was time to move onward and upward. The antique store is one of many throughout Lufkin but brings together more than 25 vendors throughout the world into one location.
“The Lord opened up this door for us, here, and we are so excited to be here,” she said. “All of my vendors moved over here with me, and we have about five new vendors also.”
They also now have the space for a few additional vendors and are seeking people who may be interested in selling with them, she said.
They shop officially reopened on Aug. 3 after being closed for the move. They worked with Todd Stracener of Hicks Co. Real Estate Development through the renovation and to stay in the building.
“They have just bent over backwards to help me with this building, and we are just so excited,” she said.
Their vendors sell a variety of high-quality antiques, she said — anything from Waterford crystal to vintage jewelry. Many have refurbished old, antique furniture or painted them with chalk paint. There is one woman from Germany who sells gowns, shams, blankets and fur hats that are all shipped from Germany.
“We just love the open windows,” Smith said. “People can see our stuff as they drive by now. And it’s just open and inviting; as soon as you walk in you see the fantastic ceiling with all the lights up — there’s a lot of lighting now.”
The business also sells some stuff that is not antique, such as candles and soaps. But she prefers the vendors sell 90% antiques or more, to keep with the goal of the store.
The store works with the other antique shops throughout town, Smith said, adding that the more stores that bring people to downtown Lufkin, and encourage someone to invest in the small town, the better.
