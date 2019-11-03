Dog-lovers with pets in tow came out to the Angelina County American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life event in their office parking lot Saturday afternoon.
One of the first Bark for Life events in several years, the day included a Strut Your Mutt Contest, kissing booth, snacks and vendors, all organized by volunteer Christie Maddux and Community Development director Kim Herman.
Fourteen dogs participated in the Strut Your Mutt Contest, with each dressed up in a different costume. There were pups dressed as Wonder Woman, a skunk, a hot dog and even a dog dressed as Buzz Lightyear, whose owner walked him in front of the judges dressed as an astronaut.
“When you’re a cancer survivor and you’re going through that, your canine friend is oftentimes your companion. When you’re going through your treatments and all, that’s the one constant love you have,” Herman said.
Bark for Life gives those animal companions a day to be celebrated for their loyalty through the toughest times, while also allowing the public to donate and get involved with the American Cancer Society in a new and unique way.
Bark for Life is a smaller, nationwide fundraiser that adds to the funds raised through the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. The American Cancer Society is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization for cancer research.
“A lot of people, when they see the word ‘research,’ they think, ‘Oh, I’m not going to support that organization if that’s all they do.’ ... But if you take a treatment somewhere, they aren’t just pulling the chemo drug off the shelf. It has to be started somewhere, and that’s through research,” said Herman, who has been involved with the American Cancer Society for over a decade.
Herman has had many family members and friends affected by cancer, which motivates her for the cause.
The Lufkin Fire Department had a truck at the event, and Capt. Bill Gates was passing out dog-friendly prizes to the winners of the Strut Your Mutt Contest. Southern Haven Veterinary Clinic and Pet Retreat along with Angelina Animal Hospital were the top sponsors for Bark for Life. The Winnie Berry Humane Society, Pawsitive Animal Encounters and the Kurth Animal Shelter’s Animal Ark were all in attendance, as well.
In continuation of the Bark for Life, the American Cancer Society hosted a Deer Widows Bingo fundraiser Saturday Night. After this weekend’s events, the American Cancer Society will start preparing for their largest event, the Relay for Life. The event will take place early next year, and organizers are already encouraging members of the community to register and create teams.
As Herman described it, “you’re not just helping one person, but tens of thousands of people.”
