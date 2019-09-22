“Wild about the Taste” won a total of $1,750 at this year’s Southern Hushpuppy Championships at the Texas State Forest Festival on Saturday, proving that each judge was, in fact, wild about the taste of their hushpuppies.
The team won each category in the 48th year of the popular annual hushpuppy cookoff, including the Showmanship award for their decorations and animal themed hats. Eighteen teams participated, with each having their own creative theme.
Each team’s hushpuppies were judged on several different aspects, one being “uniqueness,” a category that prompted quite a few interesting flavors. There were hushpuppies with crawfish in them, hushpuppies stuffed with cream cheese, bacon and jalapeños, and even hushpuppies on the sweeter side.
One of the agriculture teachers from Diboll, Jason Menefee, was in the crowd Saturday to cheer on a few of his students who created a team for the competition, the “Diboll FFA Angels,” with a decorated table and halos to fit the theme.
Sixteen-year-old Hailey Scoggin was on the team, and described her first year competing as “stressful, but fun. Definitely an experience. We didn’t expect to do that good, we were just doing it for fun.”
The FFA Angels placed second in the first heat, but lost to “Wild About the Taste” in the championship round.
The Lonestar 4-H “Pink Ladies” placed second in the competition, winning $500. Close behind the Pink Ladies was Hudson ISD’s culinary class, coming in third with a prize of $250.
