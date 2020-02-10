The third annual Battle of Blackjack Grove and Civil War Weekend is just a couple of weeks away in Groveton, set for Feb. 21-23.
It’s a chance to see history come to life in the Confederate and Union army camps, with a reenactment of a battle that never happened. For those thinking, “Whoa! What’s that you say? A battle that never happened?” — perhaps a little explanation is in order. While it’s true, there was no Civil War battle fought anywhere near Groveton or Trinity County, they’re going to have one anyway.
“Groveton didn’t even exist during the Civil War, so we needed a name for our battle,” said Jack McMahon, Trinity County Chamber of Commerce president. “It made sense to name it after a ‘grove’ of blackjack oaks just outside of town. That’s where Groveton got its name.”
Since there was no actual battle, participants will make one up as they go along. The Federal and Rebel reenactors even take turns winning.
Five years ago, the Trinity County Chamber of Commerce joined the city of Groveton and Groveton ISD to create a Civil War Weekend as a way to educate the public, especially young people, on the realities of war as it was fought in the 19th century. Reenactors were invited to set up camps and host school children on Friday, and the general public on Saturday and Sunday, to bring that history back to life.
Friday is dedicated to school kids and students from surrounding counties are invited. They also will have the opportunity to participate in the play-like skirmish at the court house. McMahon says it will be a fun educational experience they’ll never forget.
The reenactment battle has grown since it started five years ago, meaning Groveton’s peace and quiet will be blown to smithereens with the roar of cannons and muskets, mounted cavalry charges and opposing infantries fighting it out in realistic make-believe combat. Along with the re-enactments, organizers are planning a weekend of living history activities to show what life was like in the army camps. All day Friday and after the parade on Saturday morning, visitors can stroll through the camps and meet reenactors in period uniforms with 19th century firearms of all kinds.
The weekend also will include historically accurate battle reenactments on Saturday and Sunday, with no bloodshed, of course, and Civil War period army camps, reenactors in period uniforms, mounted cavalry and artillery units, and firearms of all sorts used in the Civil War, including cannons, which are extremely loud, so noise-canceling ear phones and/or ear plugs are highly recommended. McMahon says they want the Civil War Weekend to be as educational and painless as an event of this kind can be.
The Chamber sponsors also want to remember and honor the three companies of Trinity County men who marched off to fight that war. McMahon says whatever you think about the war and the Confederacy, “Many of us are descendants of those men, so it’s important for kids to remember them, and appreciate the past so they won’t make the same mistakes.” It is written that “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
The big social event of the weekend will be The Valentine Ball, a 19th century dance held in the Old Gym at Groveton Elementary School, on Saturday night. The public is invited to this “Antbellum sock hop.”
On Sunday, McMahon will put on his Methodist minister’s hat to become the for-real Rev. Jack McMahon and conduct a church service in the camp that is open to all.
Tickets are $5 a day for adults and $1 a day for students. For information on lodging and a schedule of events, contact the Trinity County Chamber of Commerce at 642-1715 or visit the Chamber website at trinitycountychamber.org.
