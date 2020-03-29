CAMDEN — Even though the city of Camden is no more, many Camdenites like Jim and Dianne Amerine are keeping the history of the sawmill town alive.
Camden was a W.T. Carter & Brother lumber company town before the mill burned and closed in the 1960s and the small community was sold to Champion Paper. At the time, it was one of the last company towns in Texas.
Jim’s parents Clarence and Evelyn Amerine worked for W.T. Carter & Brother until they retired. Clarence was a shipping clerk, and Evelyn was an accountant and secretary for the owner.
Before the mill was closed, the company owned all the homes in the community, and people rented. Jim said rent and utilities were between $5-$12 per month in the 1960s.
The Amerines bought land and remaining homes from the company after several buildings burned down. Jim and Dianne renovated the foreman’s home years ago and are now in the process of renovating the old scale shack that was built around the 1940s.
“The scale shack was sitting on the side of the road as you went into the mill,” Jim said. “When the log trucks came in, they’d stop there, and a guy would come out with a scale.”
Nowadays, logs are weighed on a scale, but back in those days, the scale would lie on the end of a log and tell how many inches the log was to determine the value. Jim said it works out to the same valuation as the tonnage of today.
“It was either tear it down or, since we’re Camdenites, we’d save it until all the Camdenites are gone,” Jim said. “It’s a part of our history. The town as we knew it is gone. This is a part of history we can preserve.”
The small building had office space and a ticket window. It had been expanded at some point.
The Amerines have lifted the shack up a few inches on a steel beam because the porch was rotted and eaten by termites. They are saving the flooring, which was made at the mill of virgin longleaf edge grain pine.
“You can’t even get this lumber anymore,” Jim said. “People would pay thousands of dollars a year for this flooring.”
Several other Camden buildings are located on the Amerine property, including an old post office and storefront.
“We’re just hoping to preserve the buildings and memorabilia we have,” Dianne said. “If it’s not important to someone, it’s going to go in the trash pile if it’s not made important.”
Camden homes can be found around the country now, and Camdenites have a homecoming celebration each year, Jim said. He said they would love to reconnect with anyone who knows about the history or would like to learn more.
Jim’s email address is amerinejim@msn.com and other Camdenites and facts about the community can be found at the Camden Homecoming 2020 Facebook page. Jim and Dianne said they would love to share the appreciation for this history with others and update their history, like a handmade map of where the Camden homes have been moved.
The Camden School District was merged into the Corrigan School District for a new name of Corrigan-Camden ISD. By the early 1970s, only a post office, Champion company offices and a few vacation homes owned by the Carters remained.
But if you pay attention, you can still see the log trucks rolling by and the remaining Camdenites with their heads held high.
