An Angelina County grand jury handed up 55 indictments for its December session, including indictments to a couple that refused to take their son to the doctor as he showed symptoms of leukemia.
Thomas Mayhew, 49, and Shannon Marie Creevey, 31, have been indicted on their various charges. Creevey faces charges of injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Mayhew is charged with three counts of injury to a child. At this time, they both remain in the Angelina County Jail. Creevey’s bond is set at $150,000, and Mayhew’s at $100,000.
Lufkin police began investigations on the couple in July after responders were sent to their home regarding an unresponsive child. A Lufkin firefighter noted the child had signs of abuse, their arrest warrant states.
Mayhew told officers his son had begun to self-harm and stopped eating. Creevey told another officer a similar statement and added it had been a year or two since the child had seen the doctor.
An officer told Creevey it appeared someone may have hurt he boy due to the nature of his injuries. She originally said she thought she heard her husband hitting the child but hadn’t seen it. Later, she changed her story to say she observed Mayhew hitting the boy, the affidavit states.
Due to the child’s severe condition, authorities took him to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with leukemia.
A week after the call to the home, investigators interviewed Creevey again and she said she lied originally and insisted Mayhew was a good father. She said she hit the child and caused him to bleed, and also instructed his younger brother to hit him when she wanted to discipline the older boy.
Creevey referred to herself as a bad parent and said she didn’t want to kill the child, but did say she hated him and wanted to give her children away to Child Protective Services and forget about the incident.
Investigators spoke with Mayhew, as well, who said he hit the child in the past out of frustration when he wasn’t eating. He said he was aware that his son was sick but didn’t take him to the doctor. He also said he would give up his children to remain with his wife.
In August, investigators spoke with the child, who had been released into foster care. The boy’s health was improving daily, the affidavit states. He also said his mother had cut him with a kitchen knife in the past and showed investigators the scar.
Indictments were also handed up to Zataymon Timon Skinner, 30, on his charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.
Skinner remains at the Angelina County at this time with a $125,000 bond.
Lufkin police arrested him after a woman said he stole her vehicle and sexually assaulted her on Oct. 7. Officers responded to the 400 block of Robin Street, where she had reportedly fled to safety.
The woman left her job at an unnamed fast food restaurant about 12:30 a.m. when she saw Skinner standing by her vehicle, the report on his arrest states. He threatened to kill her if she did not get in the vehicle with him, according to the report.
“Skinner then took her to the Lufkin Land area, and ordered her into the back seat after stopping at a dead end in the 2100 block of Wood Avenue,” LPD spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said. “She attempted to escape, but he overpowered her. That is when he forced her out of the car, raped her and then placed her inside the trunk.”
As Skinner drove, the woman managed to open the truck and escape, the report states. He chased her for a short while before driving off, according to the report.
The next day, officers responded to the 402 block of Holland Street, where Skinner attempted to flee on foot, the report states. He was taken into custody and the woman identified him as the suspect in the case.
The grand jury also indicted Timothy Dean Penick, 61, on his two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Penick is accused of shooting his son-in-law and daughter on Oct. 7 on Pine Cone Lane. Both victims lived through the shooting, but they were both taken to the hospital.
Penick remains in the county jail at this time with a $500,000 total bond for his charges.
Other cases indicted by the grand jury include:
* Jonathan Casey Stotesury, burglary of habitation, $25,000 bond, in jail
* Thomas Bradley Shaw, theft, $17,500, in jail; unauthorized use of a vehicle, $5,000 bond, in jail; fraudulent use/possession of identification, $5,000 bond
* Cyler Lynn Ross, injury to a child, $7,500 bond, in jail
* Typhanie McKelvey, possession of a controlled substance, $3,000 bond
* Rodrick McDaniel, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, $10,000 bond; assault of a public servant, $25,000 bond
* Jasmine Breanna Mooney, possession of a controlled substance, $50,000 bond; prohibited substance in a correctional facility, $20,000 bond
* Marques Dearl Brown, robbery, $15,000 bond, in jail; aggravated robbery, $75,000 bond, in jail; evading arrest with vehicle, $7,500 bond, in jail
* Fernando Soto Gaeta, possession of a controlled substance, $3,000 bond
* Fernando M. Martinez, unauthorized use of a vehicle, $2,000 bond, in jail
* James Laverne Denmond, assault of a public servant, $5,000 bond, in jail
* Merilyn Sessions Netherly, theft, $1,000 bond
* Jennifer Lynn Callaway, theft, $5,000 bond
* Stephanie Blangger Frazier, possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond
* Bradley Dewayne Evans, burglary of habitation, theft of copper, $13,000 bond
* Janet Johnson, unauthorized use of a vehicle, $4,000 bond
* Timothy Paul Cheney, evading arrest – vehicle, $5,000 bond
* Ryan Castie, unauthorized use of a vehicle, $3,500 bond
* Clinton Lee Wood, delivery of a controlled substance, $15,000 bond, in jail; delivery of a controlled substance, $15,000 bond, in jail
* Trace Dylan Bentley, evading arrest with vehicle, $25,000 bond, in jail
* Rebecca Ann Fletcher, forgery, $6,000 bond, in jail
* Cynthia Reyes, engaging in criminal activity, $75,000 bond, in jail
* Cody Walker, engaging in criminal activity, $35,000 bond, in jail
* Lera Garrett Matthews, engaging in criminal activity, $50,000 bond, in jail
* Jessica Hayslip, possession of a controlled substance, $3,000 bond; tampering physical evidence, $3,000 bond
* Kolby Kolece Oliver, possession of a controlled substance, $3,500 bond
* Rachel Armstrong Jackson, driving while intoxicated, $5,000 bond
* Mitchell Bradley Rhodes, driving while intoxicated, $15,000 bond, in jail
* Michael DeWayne Doggett, evading arrest with vehicle, $10,000 bond, in jail; tampering with physical evidence, $10,000 bond, in jail
* Terrence Michael Grigsby, theft, $3,000 bond; theft, $3,500 bond
* Richard Dale Bridges, unauthorized use of a vehicle, $2,500 bond; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence, $10,000 bond
* James Allen Hunt, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond
* David Edward Glawson, terroristic threat of a public place, $10,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance
* Christan Aprol Olford, injury to a child, $10,000 bond
* Cheryl Deanne Scott, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $3,500 bond; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $3,500 bond
* Christopher Michael Evans, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond, in jail
* Toccara Tyance Lockett, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of firearm, $100,000 bond, in jail
* Karianna De’Savion Nowman, evading arrest with vehicle, $50,000 bond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.