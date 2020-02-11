Age: 17
School: Hudson High School
College/professional plans: I plan on majoring in biology and then attending physical therapy school.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? My funniest, but probably most embarrassing, memory from high school would be the time I fell out of a trash can. The day before cross country meets, we all take ice baths in trash cans, and one time the trash can started to tip over, and there was no way for me to try to get it to not tip over, so I just fell out. At the time, it was very embarrassing, and I cried, but looking back, it was so funny.
Favorite form of social media? Why? My favorite form of social media would be TikTok because the videos that people post are hilarious. I could spend hours of my day watching TikTok videos.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen because although we’ve made it this far and we’re having a good time, we still have our whole lives ahead of us and no one can stop us.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? They should definitely serve crispitos and tamales more often.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? My hometown is a very small town, but it is very warm and welcoming. Mostly everyone knows each other in my hometown, and everyone is very kind and friendly to everyone.
Have you changed since freshman year? I think that since freshman year, I have definitely matured and become a more friendly and outgoing person. Over the years, I have also learned to step out of my comfort zone and try new things that I had never tried before, and because of it, I have made new friends and gained a lot of great memories.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? One thing I would change would be the way that people judge other people without getting to know who they are. It’s very sad that there are people who judge others based on their appearance or what they’ve heard from other people.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Push through. I know times get tough, but staying positive and having a good attitude will help when you’re going through difficult or stressful situations. Don’t stress the little stuff and enjoy it while it lasts because, before you know it, it will all be over.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? My pre-cal teacher, Mrs. Craft, has been one of the most inspirational I’ve every had because she has not only inspired me to work harder in and out of school, but she also taught me to believe in myself and have confidence in my abilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.