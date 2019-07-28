Editor’s note: This is one in an occasional series of stories on health-related challenges facing Angelina County residents.
For years, East Texas has paved the way for an ever increasing number of people diagnosed with diabetes statewide, data from the Centers for Disease Control shows.
In 2013, Angelina County had one of the three highest diabetes rates in Texas at 11.7%, tied with Waller County and just less than Wichita County (11.8%).
Comprehensive data from 2015, compiled in 2017, shows that nine of the 10 counties with the highest prevalence of diabetes listed by the CDC were in East Texas. Angelina County was ranked fourth, following Nacogdoches, Rusk and Wichita counties. During that time, most other Texas counties remained in line with or below the national average for diabetes.
The national average at that time was 9.4%. The state average was 11.2%.
“In Texas, we are above the national average,” Ann Watson, R.N., the public health educator for the Angelina County and Cities Health District, said. “We were at 11.2, which is 2.3 million people in Texas. So our statistics are higher in Texas than the national average, but a lot of those statistics come out of the East Texas area.”
There may be more diabetics in East Texas, and especially counties like Angelina County, because of the clinical options available, LeAnne Anderson, RDN, LDN, CDE, the diabetes program coordinator for the Polk Education Center, said.
“Angelina County has so many resources to help people and that also allows so many of them to come here,” she said. “But it also has a lot to do with the socioeconomic levels in the population.”
Data from 2016 that was compiled earlier this year indicates the number of reported cases of diabetes is trending upward. More counties are reporting an incident rate of 12.2% or higher; in some case the reported numbers are more than 4% higher than the previous year.
Meanwhile, diabetes rates in East Texas continue to rise at the same pace they have in the last decade.
Nationally, the rate of new incidents of diabetes cases has decreased by 35% since a peak in 2009, the CDC reported. A May 2019 press release said new cases declined from 1.7 million in 2008 to 1.3 million in 2017. Additional data for 2017 has not been included online at the CDC.
“The findings suggest that our work to stem the tide of Type 2 diabetes may be working — but we still have a very long way to go,” Ann Albright, Ph.D., the director of the Division of Diabetes Translation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in the release. “We must continue proven interventions and deploy innovative strategies if we’re going to see a continued decline in Type 2 diabetes among Americans.”
According to the CDC, there are two prevelant types of diabetes, Type 1 and 2. But there is also prediabetes and gestational diabetes.
Type 1 is relatively uncommon in Texas, according to the CDC. In Texas, less than 10% of the diagnosed population 18 and younger was diagnosed in 2015. Type 1 is typically diagnosed early on in a person’s life, but that doesn’t mean it cannot be diagnosed later.
The cells in every body need sugar for energy. However, sugar cannot go into most cells directly. After eating, blood sugar levels rise, signaling beta cells in the pancreas to release insulin into the bloodstream. Insulin then attaches to and signals cells to absorb sugar from the bloodstream. Insulin is often described as a “key” that unlocks the cell to allow sugar to enter the cell and be used for energy.
According to the CDC, the pancreas of a person with Type 1 diabetes either isn’t making insulin or is making very little.
The U.S. average for Type 1 diabetes is about 5% of the diagnosed population.
Type 2 diabetes is usually the result of cells not responding properly to insulin, according to the CDC. When this happens, the pancreas tries to create more and more insulin until blood sugar rises, leading to prediabetes and, eventually, Type 2 diabetes.
Guessippinna Bonner was glad to make it to 70 before she was first diagnosed with diabetes. It runs in her family and she grew up with friends and family learning to manage it.
“My mindset about this has been with me my whole life,” she said. “I need to do whatever I have to so I won’t have to deal with the needle. I figured if I could work and keep my life going, just take the pills, I can be happy with no needles.”
Diabetes rates typically are highest among men, African-Americans, Hispanics and people living in poor socioeconomic situations.
Watson said diabetes isn’t necessarily the result of eating too much food, but often is the result of having not enough good food and too little time.
“A lot of it is just genetics,” Anderson said. “People are just genetically predispositioned to have diabetes; the other factor is being overweight or obese.”
Angelina County — and East Texas in general — is also known for higher rates of obesity.
“There are maps that show incidents of obesity and diabetes across the United States over the past several decades,” Anderson said. “There used to be very little of either, like in the 1990s, and now it’s the whole country for both obesity and diabetes. There is a very big correlation.”
Type 2 diabetes can lead to heart failure, kidney disease and vision loss.
Prediabetes can be diagnosed before the onset of full-fledged diabetes. It occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered Type 2. If it is not caught or the person does not make healthier lifestyle choices, it can lead to Type 2 diabetes.
However, if changes are made, Type 2 diabetes can be prevented, or at least delayed, according to the CDC.
“If you have a family history, it makes it more prevalent for you,” Watson said. “But, you know, a lot of the people that have diabetes just feel like it’s the card that’s been dealt to them and they don’t know how to get out of it. They don’t know how to eat properly. They don’t know how to control their weight. They don’t understand the need for exercising.”
She said there is so much good that can come from the right foods and exercise for people with either prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes.
Bonner said she is not a fan of exercising but finds the diet easy enough to follow. There are two things she misses, Snickers candy bars and Blue Bell ice cream, but other than that she said the changes in her diet have been easy.
“I eat a lot more vegetables and I use olive oil, I don’t fry anything — I wasn’t a big fried person anyway — I look for ready-made salads at Brookshire Brothers and H-E-B so I don’t have to chop stuff when I get home,” she said. “I don’t feel deprived in what I eat. Today I had a boiled turkey leg and some cabbage. It was wonderful.”
Many people don’t realize the healthy options they have or think they can use them, Watson said. Bonner eats out often, she said. She goes to places like Schlotsky’s or Newk’s and gets salads and soups that fit within the limits of her diet.
Bonner said nutrition classes, which are readily available at the Polk Education Center at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, were a big help.
The classes are offered for a fee, but Anderson said many insurance companies will cover the cost or part of the cost. The hospital also is willing to work out payment plans, she said.
The Health District also offers free classes multiple times throughout the year. The three-day courses go over information that any newly diagnosed diabetic may need to move forward and be healthy.
“It’s all related to the Do Well, Be Well program, which is an evidence-based program through the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office,” Watson said. “Joel Reddus and I have taught that together and we’ve taught it through his local branch of the Extension agency and then we saw the need for doing it really just free of charge for a lot of people.”
The Lufkin branch of the extension agency still offers those courses for $10-$20, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.