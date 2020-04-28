Age: 17
School: Pineywoods Community Academy
College/professional plans: I'm aiming for Princeton University, most likely going to Trinity University to become a physician.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? There was a time when I had nose bleeds constantly, and I remember one of them being so severe that it dripped tons of splatters on the floor. Being the trickster that I was, I proceeded to lay down in the vicinity of the splatters to mimic a violent scene.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Reddit because it provides a form of entertainment and a way to relate with others.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? "Bye Bye Yesterday" from Assassination Classroom because this song encompasses the atmosphere of graduation. It has an uplifting connotation but has hints of sadness for moving on.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would change everything, or almost everything, about the menu. But, in particular, I would change or improve the quality of the entrees and increase the quantity.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Lufkin is a small rural like town but with a close-knit community in which everybody pretty much knows everybody. Personally, I think that there are not many attractions or places to do fun, but that just means that Lufkin supports a simple lifestyle. This can be viewed as a blessing or a curse that restricts you from variety.
Have you changed since freshman year? I do believe that I have undergone a drastic change if compared to my younger adolescent self. I have become more sporadic and opened up to others while developing new philosophies that suit me. However, I have lost an important aspect of my life that I cannot retrieve at the moment. That loss is simply having fun.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would change the ideals of people to be in the merit of high standards and morals so that everyone will be genuine, sincere and thoughtful to others. This, I believe, would minimize the repercussions of struggles and conflicts while making the world a less toxic place.
What advice would you give your freshman self? If fate is not aligned, if you feel uncertain and forgotten, if bonds and hopes are too bright to see, you will find a reason to continue forward. Because, no one will accept that you are gone. There is still a light out there, shining love that cannot be seen or touched. Yet it is by your side.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? My high school math teacher, Mr. Byrd, is probably my top choice when thinking about inspiring individuals. This is because of the impact that his tone and attitudes had on my social growth with others throughout my career. I remember the year that I first had him, he proposed a dollar bill to make me join the math team and put tests in a doughnut box. That is the kind of person that he was.
