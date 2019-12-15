Someone stole a catalytic converter valued at $750 in the 2100 block of North John Redditt Drive on Friday.
Someone broke a window in the 200 block of South Timberland Drive on Friday.
Someone stole property valued between $100 and $750 in the 600 block of South First Street on Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 13 arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Chris Dwayne Wesley, 51, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license, no insurance, expired license plates and possession of drug paraphernalia; Patricia Albro Johnson, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for theft, criminal trespass and driving with an invalid license; William Thomas Dykes, 40, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and four warrants for no driver’s license, two warrants for speeding and one warrant for no insurance; Stephanie Marie Soulas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Esperanza Hopie Sandoval, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Cassidy Breara Jefferson, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence, failure to appear and driving with an open container; Joe Nathan Dickson, 26, of Lufkin, warrants for no driver’s license, assault/family violence and failure to appear; Summer Michelle Dykes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; Trakeesha Nishell Brown, 35, of Lufkin, assault and a warrant for false report to a police officer; Aaron Rydell Darks, 34, of Nacogdoches, three warrants for no driver’s license, one warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, one warrant for no insurance and one warrant for driving with an invalid license; Cornwell Rodgers, age unavailable, of Diboll, three warrants for no insurance and two warrants for expired license plates; Jesus Orozco, 27, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated; and Gabrielle Michelle Duncan, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for trespassing, no insurance, no driver’s license, theft and assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Edna James Matthews, 59, of La Marque, warrant for theft by check; Jeremy Dade Johnson, 41, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; David Angel Rodriguez Jr., 33, of Lufkin, no driver’s license; and Kaula Marie Smith, 27, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license and no insurance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Gary Dale Allen, 41, of Lufkin Saturday on warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle, no driver’s license and no insurance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 195 inmates as 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.