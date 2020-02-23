Officials with the city of Lufkin are disputing a rate increase by CenterPoint Energy, one of two rate cases the city faces annually.
Lufkin suspended CenterPoint’s most recently proposed rate increase until the end of February and is arguing against it before the Texas Railroad Commission, the overarching governing authority. Herrera Law & Associates, PLLC is representing Lufkin and 51 other cities in the fight with CenterPoint.
“The proposed rate change amounts to an increase of approximately $3.54 per month (exclusive of gas cost and revenue-related taxes) for the average residential customer based on usage of 36 Ccf per month,” Alejandra Diaz, from CenterPoint’s media relations outreach, said.
Lufkin residents rely on a few services or utilities that face no competition, only regulation, including electricity and natural gas. The city has a franchise agreement with CenterPoint, which restricts the city from using any other natural gas utility. The city has a similar agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery.
City manager Keith Wright said having too much competition in some fields ‘‘clogs up the system’’ instead of benefiting the customer.
Local governments quickly learned the only logical way to utilize natural gas utility companies is as monopolies, according to Alfred R. Herrera, managing partner at Herrera Law & Associates, PLLC.
“At the end of the day, it became obvious that a gas utility is a monopoly,” he said. “And if you have a monopoly absent some competition … regulation serves as a substitute.”
The Texas Legislature approved the Cox Gas Bill on June 12, 1920. That nearly 100-year-old piece of legislation still determines how cities regulate the natural gas industry today.
It implemented a partitioned system in which both the cities and state had a say in a gas monopoly’s rates. Franchise agreements let cities deny a gas monopoly’s rate increase request, however, the companies are allowed to appeal that decision to the Railroad Commission, which has the final say.
However, a 2003 Texas Senate bill has left hundreds of cities incapable of serving as that regulation.
Senate Bill 1271, or the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program, allows natural gas companies such as CenterPoint Energy to seek rate increases from its customer base to cover the cost of infrastructural improvements.
Since 2014, residential gas rates in Lufkin have increased by 43% for GRIP, costing residential consumers an average of $7.89 more per month. It would have been closer to $10, but CenterPoint issued a rate reduction during its general rate case in 2018 because of President Donald Trump’s tax reform.
“Customers already benefited from a lower tax rate, along with other key elements, in the Tax Reform Bill,” Diaz said. “This reform should continue to allow customers the benefit of sustained utility infrastructure investment and the opportunity to reduce costs driven by lower federal tax rates.”
On Feb. 14, ‘‘Today in Energy’’ reported natural gas prices are at their lowest levels in decades and that the United States saw its third highest monthly natural gas production in January 2020.
“Even though gas prices have fallen — the cost of gas, the commodity, has fallen — we’ve had a 43% increase over the six years in rate due to GRIP for our residential customers, which we think is outrageous,” Wright said.
Natural gas is the only public utility under the Railroad Commission’s wing. The rest, such as electricity, water, telephone and internet, are covered by the Public Utility Commission, Herrera said.
None of those other utility services require city approval, Wright said.
“The GRIP is basically an automatic rate increase based on their perceived need for infrastructure improvements,” Wright said. “Regardless of their revenue, regardless of their expenditures, if they say I need to replace this section of pipe then that is what they base their GRIP request on. It never goes down. It goes up.”
The Midland Reporter-Telegram reported in 2003 that GRIP would pump millions into the state’s economy and improve service for residents. And at the time, they said the natural gas infrastructure was more than 50 years old and it would take at least $100 billion for expansions statewide, and more to upgrade and maintain existing pipelines.
In 2017, the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power wrote that GRIP hikes contributed to nearly $25 million in added customer costs between 2011 and 2017. The Atmos Cities Steering Committee announced the average gas utility bills were higher in 2015 than in 2004, despite the cost of natural gas decreasing over that same period.
That committee represents more than 150 municipalities in Texas who receive gas utility from Atmos.
Centerpoint can only file for a GRIP increase six times before conducting a comprehensive study, Herrera said. Wright believes they should be up for a comprehensive rate study this year because it marks six years since they began.
The GRIP rate is only one of two cases the city fights biannually. CenterPoint officials have said they’re not going to seek a GRIP increase until the current rate case is settled.
“It’s twice a year. If we were doing that with our water or sewer rates, we’d be run out of town,” Wright said. “You would think if you got a rate increase for a set value to implement an infrastructure project, that project doesn’t continue to incur cost. None of these rates have gone down on the infrastructure projects. They just keep adding to that.”
Herrera doesn’t believe the matter can be resolved that easily. Because this issue was created by the Legislature, he believes it needs to be resolved by the Legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.