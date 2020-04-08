Construction on the Diboll Relief Route will begin April 14, the Texas Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday.
Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructures, a global company with corporate headquarters in Spain, is expected to complete the 8-mile, $140.1 million project in five years.
“We are excited and proud to see this project begin,” Rhonda Oaks, the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin District, said. “There will be very little disruption to traffic during the first months of construction as the new roadway is built on the east side of Diboll. With heavy equipment and workers in the area around Diboll and Burke, motorists are advised to stay alert at all times.”
The project consists of constructing a new freeway location that directs U.S. 59 in Angelina County around, rather than through the city of Diboll. It will begin from FM 2108 to 1.1 mile of White Oak Creek. The work will include grading, structures, concrete pavement and freeway signage.
The first steps are to clear the property for the new road, Oaks said. TxDOT plans to move equipment into the area in the coming days and people should expect to see barricades and signs in the next week.
“The city has been planning for the relief over the past four years,” Diboll city manager Gerry Boren said. “The city council has adopted a future land use plan for the anticipated residential and commercial growth.
“The city council has worked with the Design 4 Diboll Citizens Committee and staff to have a vision for the future. Hopefully with the plans in place we can have sustainable development, which will generate future economic growth for the City of Diboll.”
Oaks recommended that anyone interested in working on the project contact Sacyr through their company website.
