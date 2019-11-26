One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries following a crash on U.S. Highway 69 south near Spring Lake Road Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened about 6:55 p.m. Details are scarce at this time, but authorities on the scene said it appeared to be a one-vehicle accident.
A white Subaru SUV on the scene was wrecked near the southbound lane of the road, just past Spring Lake Road. A trooper on the scene said the driver of the Subaru was taken from the scene in an ambulance.
At this time, the extent of the driver’s injuries as well as their identity is unknown. Scanner traffic indicated the driver might have been ejected from the vehicle, and that the crash was a rollover wreck.
Southbound traffic remained slow near the scene of the crash until about 7:40 p.m., when it was cleared. In addition to DPS, the Lufkin Fire Department, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.
