Sales tax allocations rose in both Lufkin and Angelina County for February compared to allocations from the prior year, according to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2019 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
Angelina County collected $718,415 this period — up 4.82% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date the county has collected $1,221,781 — down .96%.
Lufkin will collect $1,693,103 this period — up 5.34% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date the city has collected $2,892,661 — up 1.68%.
Hudson, Huntington, Zavalla and Burke all saw increases in allocations this month compared to a year ago. Diboll saw a decrease.
Hudson will collect $50,212 — up 37.82% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date the city has collected $73,704 — up 19.68%.
Huntington will collect $43,756 this period — up 4.49% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date the city has collected $65,961 — up 5.18%.
Zavalla will collect $16,249 this period — up 29.58% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date the city has collected $23,582 — up 28.54%.
Burke will collect $5,155 this period — up 24.42% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date the city has collected $8,394 — up 9.04%.
Diboll will collect $50,861 this period — down 25.44% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date the city has collected $86,016 — down 29.95%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $706,806, up 7.26%; Jacksonville, $388,548, up 10.24%; Marshall, $962,035, up 5.53%; Longview, $3,771,503, up 5.87%; Texarkana, $1,902,589, up 8.21%; and Tyler, $4,983,967, up 7.22%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $213,554, up 32.24%; Houston County, $140,871, up 8.16%; Polk County, $275,124, up 22.67%; Sabine County, $39,931, up 17.08%; San Augustine County, $59,640, up 57.88%; San Jacinto County, $65,481, up 3.69%; and Tyler County, $79,991, down 4.96%.
In Texas, cities will collect $672.7 million, up 6.8% from last year, and counties will collect $63.3 million, up 5.8% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25 percent sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5 percent of that levy.
