Editor’s note: Pfc. Robert Knight, a Lufkin paratrooper, offered this account of a jump near Manila in the Feb. 5, 1945, issue of The Lufkin Daily News.
As Lufkin citizens glory in the liberation of Manila, a local boy, Pfc. Robert Knight, makes his way toward the great city with a division of paratroopers freeing Americans in (Japanese) concentration camps.
Pfc. Knight, with the 11th Airborne Division, made a jump in the push for the recapture of the Philippine’s capital and the latest report gave the paratroopers location as 18 miles from the city, entering from the south.
Some time ago Knight gave out an interview describing thrills from the air in the experiences of a paratrooper. It is altogether fitting and definitely the right moment, as this Lufkin boy marches in the path to victory, to reveal his feeling along the line of his special duty.
This particular interview was given while Knight was stationed in New Guinea. Since then, the young paratrooper has been in the invasion of the Philippines and recent information gave his station at Leyte Island.
Here’s what Knight has to say:
“Well, just take any old New Guinea week day and say that evening we are in our tents, some of us reading, others writing and various things. Then all of a sudden the order comes down with a spine tingling, electrifying shock, ‘jump tomorrow at dawn.’
“The expression on every man’s face changes from a boresome, not caring attitude, to one of excitement and nervousness. Everyone is talking. One fellow says, ‘Wonder if it’s with full equipment?’ Another wonders how big the sticks will be, what altitude we will jump from and hundreds of other questions and remarks.
“The sweating has started. Far into the night the talk of the coming day carries on. Some try to sleep, they twist and roll restlessly finally about 4 a.m. the whistle blows. Everyone bounces to his feet and is off to an early breakfast and return to hear further instructions and prepare for the thrill that words can never express.
“The orders are passed down. It will be with complete equipment at 500 feet, 12 man stick and everyone grows tense and nervous and muscles of steel stand out and quiver on every man’s face.
“As we pass through the pack storing-sheds and chute storing sheds there is a strong odor of moth balls tingling in your nose. By this time there is a slight bit of moisture on your forehead. We draw and adjust our chutes and equipment, every man carefully checks his static line and break cord on his main chute.
“This ripcord of the reserve is checked and often a hand caresses it affectionately. Every strap of the harness and holding of equipment is drawn taut as a bow string. We are ready and now the sweat really pours out of your nose and chin and here is where the cigarettes start catching hell to help steady our nerves. We then line up and march off to the airstrip and the waiting planes.
“Two twelve men sticks — 24 men from the sky line up beside their monstrous troop carrier, that looks dark and formidable in the early dawn. Final instructions are given and then the order — ‘Load up.’ Twenty-four men file into the small door of the giant ship and solemnly seat themselves according to their order of jumping.
“The engines cough and catch — 2,400 horsepower roars and throbs. The ship vibrates and slowly rolls out on to the airstrip, for an instant it pauses and then at full throttle it starts down the strip with its crazy human cargo. The ground swiftly slips by and soon you are floating along with only the noise of the powerful engines.
“Soon other transports loom up beside you, slowly at first the planes circle the field until they are in formation, and they away we go, a bunch of crazy, cocky, daredevils, who’ll do anything up to “raising hell and putting a block under it” for their Uncle Sammy.
“All faces are dry now. Some have the color drained from their cheeks, some hold the snaps of their static line and stare into space — the plan roars on. ‘Are we all going to jump?’ someone roars in reply he gets a thundering bellow of ‘Hell Yes,’ and from then on the tension breaks and laughter and song drowns out the roar of the motors.
“Now the jumpmaster is standing in the door peering out at the ground, looking for the dropzone and familiar land marks. He glances at the signal lights and click of the warning red light comes on and reacts on the men like a bolt of lightning.
“‘Stand up and hook up’ bellows the Jump Master and 24 snags close on the jump cable like the single crack of a rifle. Again his voice roars, ‘Check equipment.’ Every man nervously checks his static line and equipment. Sound of the equipment check and down the line, 24 O.K., 23 O.K. and so on.
“The Jump Master glances up at the men and then the signal lights, the red light flickers one. “Close up and stand in the door and 24 men move as one. The red light blinks and the green one comes on. ‘Is everybody happy?’ the jumpmaster thunders again. ‘Hell yes,’ is the reply. ‘Well let’s go’ and in 10 seconds 24 men go hurtling out into space, each with a prayer of hope the flimsy silk canopy on his back will blossom like a giant flower over his head.
“It is hard to explain, the feeling one has in those few seconds that pass from the time he leaves the ship until he receives the terrific opening shock of the canopy that streams in the prop blast of him.
“Now we seem to be suspended in space like some magic hand is holding us.
“Except for the faint droning of disappearing planes absolute silence is around you. The fleecy white clouds seem to hover around and above and you feel as though you could reach out and touch them. Oh! Oh! better prepare for a landing, the ground that seemed to lay still hundreds of feet away is now rushing toward you like the telephone poles pass by when you’re riding on the 20th Century.
“Your feet are together, knees slightly bent, your arms are reaching up for your risers, your hands clutch them firmly, your body is completely relaxed — your eyes are looking up and out — all of a sudden, boom, and there you are flat on the ground and feel like you’ve been awakened from a dream. Your chute lies collapsed on the ground near you.
“Now comes the unbuckling of harness and straps. You adjust your equipment glance once at your weapon to check and see if it’s O.K. and then — hell bent for breakfast you up and at ’em with the ferocity and fury that only Uncle Sam’s ‘Warriors of the sky can produce.’
“Sounds easy, doesn’t it? From time to time some G.I. of another branch of the service says, ‘Those paratroopers are overpaid, that jumping is easy.’ ‘That’s all, brother’ — there’s an age old saying, ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman’s wrath,’ but plenty of vacant cots in Army Hospitals have been filled by someone who belittled or underestimated, ‘Jumping Johnny’ of the airborne.”
“It’s as near to an account of a jump I can give. Don’t think we fellows are all swell headed and cocky, but we have a lot of faith and pride in our organization and anyone can plainly see that Airborne troops have played a most important role in our continuous success.’’
