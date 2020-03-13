HUDSON — The Hudson City Council approved a 10-year contract with MP2 Energy on Tuesday that will begin after their longtime contract with Hudson Energy ends in July 2021.
Tim Allen has handled the city’s energy contracts for years. He brought the contract options to the council because the current market would allow the city to lock in unusually low rates for the next few years.
“At one time, when deregulation first started, you were actually paying around 10 cents (per kilowatt hour). Each time we’ve done a contract since then it’s been dropping,” Allen said. “It went down to the sevens, mid-fives, now you’re at four or three, but you do have an opportunity to lock in some really good savings.”
He said this is the first time the city has seen a rate offer below four cents for an account their size.
“They’re stout financially,” city manager James Freeman said. “I think we did a good deal extending this opportunity. Lock this thing down.”
The city also approved the purchase of a five horsepower Liberty Grinder Pump for $6,100 from National Wholesale. This will go to the city’s Lift Station 1. A lift station is used to pump wastewater or sewage from a low to high level when the gradient of the land doesn’t allow it to flow naturally.
The city waited for the brand to make this grinder a little bigger before making the purchase. They hope it will prevent more clogging issues from foreign particles because the pump can grind it down, Freeman said.
The council also:
■ Approved a resolution supporting the state of Texas amendments to the administrative code, which clarifies that online sellers have to collect local sales tax for where the customer is from.
■ Canceled the 2020 city election due to no competition for council positions.
■ Promoted city worker Justin McMullen from temporary to full-time.
