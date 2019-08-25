Families spent time together at the Texas Forestry Museum’s annual Family Day while helping the museum’s mascot, Timber, celebrate his birthday Saturday morning.
There were tables set up all over the museum, both inside and out, with one where children could make raccoon faces out of paper plates and googly eyes and another where the kids could participate in wrapping small sticks with different colors of string.
A room was set up to look like something from “Little House on the Prairie,” with clothes for kids to dress the part. Children had fun wearing bonnets and long dresses and playing with all of the props.
There were games such as a bean bag toss, old railroad cars to explore and a bouncy house. Snow-bros from Lufkin had a truck there and were even giving away frees snow cones to attendees.
In addition to the fun, there were also tables representing various places and organizations throughout the community.
The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council was there, with Leo the Lion making an appearance, and prevention educator Amy Dunn, who said their goal for Family Day was “to support kids making healthy choices and being drug free.”
Ryan Burns with the Texas A&M Forest Service had a table set up to teach kids about “promoting fire safety and the importance of keeping fire in Texas in a safe way.”
H-E-B also had a table at the event, were they let children spin a wheel to win a prize, including things like stickers, a frisbee or a hat.
Museum director Kendall Gay said that the purpose of this annual event is “to bring families out.”
“It’s a free event and everything inside is free, so it gives families a fun thing to do on a Saturday morning.”
The next similar free event at the TFM will be their Fall Festival in October, which is full of mini hay rides and caramel apple nachos.
