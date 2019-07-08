Lufkin Parks & Recreation offers many activities for kids over the summer, including a dance/cheer/gymnastics combo class for ages 3-5 years.
The Tuesday afternoon class provides beginner moves in all three sports with teachers Destini Moore and Jenna Lard. Moore has been in cheer and dance her whole life and she started teaching here two years ago.
“They learn the love for gymnastics and dance and how to have fun with it,” Moore said. “When I see them learn a new skill, I see how confident they become with themselves. They tell me they can’t do it, and every time I tell them they can. Whenever they get it, they finally say, ‘I could do it the whole time!’ That’s the best part.”
That confidence translates into everything they do, beyond gymnastics and cheer, she said. Moore plans on majoring in human development and family studies to become a counselor or in some related field that works with kids.
Lard has been with Parks & Rec for a few months. She said she really loves kids and wants to be an elementary school teacher.
“I think dance and cheer and gymnastics really brings out the creativity in them while also getting some energy out,” she said. “It’s also a fun way to express yourself. I still dance. I learned whenever I was younger, and that’s still with me. I think that’s something you can add to the rest of your life.”
Antoinette Hamilton signed her 5-year-old daughter Skye Pope up for the class because it’s a great way to burn energy and because Skye really likes it.
“They go so many weeks and do a recital, and this is her second time,” Hamilton said. “She seems to really like it. It helps with her discipline, like taking turns. She likes to be the first one every time, but Coach Destini helps them to learn to be the type of person to take turns with other kids.”
Skye said her favorite part of gymnastics is the backbends. She just recently learned how to do a cartwheel without help. She was excited to do cartwheels without the help of “Mrs. Coach Destini” Tuesday afternoon.
“I was happy when I learned it,” Skye said. “It’s fun.”
Skye said she hopes to learn the balance beam next.
For more information on classes, find Lufkin Parks & Rec on Facebook, visit cityoflufkin.com/parks or call 633-0250.
