The Lufkin City Council approved a $22.5 million Capital Improvements Plan on Tuesday.
Improvements will be made through 15 projects broken out into three biennial groups. The city will begin the bond search and approval processes, but city manager Keith Wright made it clear that plans are subject to change at the council’s discretion.
“We would present this to the rating agency so they know this is a plan, plans change, plans are modified, needs change and so, as we go through this, realize that none of this is locked in stone,” Wright said. “We proposed three bond sales, 2020, 2022 and 2024.”
City staff will begin working with a financial adviser to set up bond proposals for the Phase 1 projects in 2020. He said the proposals would be brought back to the council for a final approval at that time.
“It’s all up to the council, it’s all up to your input and your desires,” he said. “So what we’re asking you to do tonight is to just approve the plan. You’re not approving any project, it’s just the plan.”
Proposed projects for 2020 include renovating the old Armory on Tulane Drive into a regional training center for $1.19 million; constructing an extension of Whitehouse Drive to the west for $2.45 million; creating a pedestrian/plaza/gathering area on First Street from Lufkin to Shepherd avenues that cars can still pass through, as well as a public restroom for $390,000; installing bus stop covers at 14 locations for $160,000 and building a walking trail around Jones Lake and constructing a restroom there for $240,000.
One 2020 project that already has been completed is the purchase and renovation of the former Calvary Baptist Family Life Center for $550,000. The renovated facility now houses Lufkin Parks and Recreation.
Plans for 2022 include building bicycle lanes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Loop 287 to Abney Avenue, on Angelina Street from Abney to Pershing Ave., on Feagan Drive from Pershing to the loop and on College Drive from the loop to South First Street for $360,000; building sidewalks in points of interest and that connect to existing sidewalks for $750,000; constructing a raised center median with landscaping on Frank Avenue from First Street to Third Street for $300,000; completely renovating the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter for $660,000; reconstruct Daniel McCall Drive from College Drive to Southwood Drive for $3,120,000 and build a Tulane Drive extension from the south end of the Whitehouse subdivision to Brentwood Drive, extending utilities, for $1.8 million.
The 2024 plans include renovating and expanding the Morris Frank Park Sports Complex for $6.15 million; reconstructing Gaslight Boulevard for $3.45 million and constructing sidewalks and lighting on First Street from Frank Street to Paul Avenue for $930,000.
Wright said the city is going to find alternatives for funding the roadside ditch improvements needed throughout Lufkin and a fire truck. Those projects will be proposed to the council later.
In other business, the council also:
■ Accepted on first reading, grant funding from the E.L. Kurth Jr., Charitable Foundation for the Lufkin Fire Department to purchase UHF compatible handheld and mobile radios. The $284,687 grant has been paid over three years, this was the final installment of $84,687.
■ Approved on second reading, a special-use permit and a zone change to “Local Business” for automotive sales at 901 Pershing Ave.
■ Approved the presentation of the Lufkin Police Department and the Kurth Memorial Library Board annual reports.
■ Approved the Fiscal Year 2020 Lufkin Police Department Annual Forfeiture Budget.
■ Made appointments to the Kurth Memorial Library Board and the Downtown Advisory Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.