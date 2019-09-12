Lufkin Police arrested a woman on a charge of organized criminal activity — robbery on Tuesday.
Lera Shirline Reese, 40, is a suspect in the organized robbery of a man in early August. She is in the Angelina County Jail on her charge and an on-view charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond has been set for the engaging in organized criminal activity charge.
The affidavit for Reese’s arrest states police officers went to a 911 hang up call at the Quality Inn & Suites, where officers spoke with a man who said he had been robbed in room 246.
Reese was in the room with him when he heard a knock at the door, according to the man. He thought it was a friend of Reese’s and didn’t check first, opening the door to two men. One grabbed him while the other rushed into the room and took his belongings. The men apparently told Reese to leave, which she did.
The man suspected Reese was involved with the robbers because they did not take her belongings. He told police the men knocked on the door just after Reese finished a phone call. He also said Reese did not call the police and didn’t return to the scene, but he said she did act “somewhat surprised.”
The robbers took the man’s wallet, $250, glasses, the keys to his vehicle and his phone.
Officers reviewed hotel surveillance footage and saw Reese and a friend who had been to the room prior to the robbery get into the vehicle used by the two robbers and leave before returning to the motel about an hour later.
After the robbery, surveillance footage recorded Reese walking out of the room and down the stairs with one of the robbers, before they went to their separate vehicles. At that point Reese left the scene with her friend.
Officers concluded Reese had worked with her friend and the two robbers and requested the warrant for her arrest after reviewing the footage.
The affidavit for Reese’s arrest lists her last names as Matthews, while jail records list her last name as Reese. LPD officers worked with the motel and with Angelina County Adult Probation to verify they are the same person.
