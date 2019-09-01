The gypsy western-swing music of the Hot Club of Cowtown will hit The Pines Theater on Sept. 14, and tickets are still available.
The trio — Whit Smith, Jake Erwin and Elana James — have traveled the world with their tastes and love for traditional folk music. Their music is reminiscent of the 1920s and ’30s country swing, but unique because of the band members’ tastes and preferences, Smith said.
“We’re all strong personalities and had a lot of interesting pursuits before we met each other, so it was just kind of luck,” he said. “I introduced Elana to a number of things … but all that did was put another heap of something new on her plate.”
James and Smith first met in 1994, at the height of revitalized classic rock. Smith said he used to get frustrated because people would think rock bands were so unique because they brought back classics from the 1970s, but the same regard was not extended to the Hot Club of Cowtown at the same time.
“If you’re playing music that was formerly established it’s hard to conceive of the idea that you can make your own version of that,” he said. “It’s only in the last few years where now we have so many different kinds of popular music.
“The world is so full of sensational things, whether you’re trying to sell something or tell some dramatic news story, I hope we all can forget that (at the concert).’’
He hopes people will be able to leave the world at the doors of the concert and take the time to enjoy the music.
“It’s a sincere but energetic experience,” he said. “I hope this doesn’t sound like bull, but you don’t see it too often where three people can sound like six. We’re working hard, making a lot of sound and conjuring feelings that aren’t in pop culture.
“None of this is pop, and none of this is for commerce. Some don’t think of music in those terms, but that’s why we’re successful.”
And, they have a fiddle in the band, he said.
They’ll be bringing their first original album in a decade to The Pines Theater. ‘‘Wild Kingdom’’ features new music the group created together that presents a mixture of their personalities and preferences in music.
James’ music is more relationship-oriented while Smith’s embraces more existential commentary, he said. His song, ‘‘Caveman,’’ is about a caveman who became famous for his cave drawings.
“It’s not common ground for a western song,” he said. “It’s supposed to be witty and funny, and to some degree, thought-provoking.”
His song ‘‘Billy the Kid’’ was inspired by a biography detailing Billy the Kid’s last moments.
“I was touched by his situation,” Smith said. “I didn’t think he was a bad guy. He was an orphan and got pulled into the wrong crowd.”
While a majority of the album is filled with original work, there were a few favorites they made new, like ‘‘Loch Lomond.’’ The song is originally a Scottish folk song that the band found a way to make new by adding some country swing, Smith said.
The show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 633-5454 or go to thepines.visitlufkin.com.
