The area forecast includes a week’s worth of hot temperatures and sunny skies.
According to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, which covers Angelina County, today’s forecast is sunny and hot with a high near 97 and a low around 73. Thursday is also sunny and hot with a high near 99 with a low around 74.
On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will reach highs near 100 in the day with lows around 75.
Sunday’s forecast continues the sunny and hot trend with a high near 98 and a low around 73.
