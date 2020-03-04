With primary elections concluded Tuesday night, Greg Sanches will continue to serve as Angelina County’s sheriff.
Sanches received 6,581 votes in the primary election to win the Republican nomination. His competitors, Bryan Holley and Terry Free received 5,708 and 485 votes respectively. Because there is no Democratic challenger in November, Sanches will remain county sheriff for another term as of Jan. 1, 2021.
“Thanks to the citizens for coming out to vote,” Sanches said. “The ACSO looks forward to continue serving the public.”
For the Republican nomination for Precinct 1 County Commissioner, incumbent Greg Harrison received 2,050 votes, while challengers Steve Allen and John Vaughn received 1,850 and 522 respectively. Harrison and Allen will face off in a runoff election in May.
In the Republican race for Precinct 2 Constable, incumbent Trae Trevathan and challenger Danny Anders will face off in a runoff election after drawing 1,783 and 1,317 votes, respectively. Dennis Cochran, who also ran for the constable position, drew 1,115 votes.
No Democratic candidates signed up for county elections this year.
District Attorney Joe Martin plans to retire and chose not to run for reelection. Janet Cassels was the only candidate to file for district attorney and will be sworn into the position Jan. 1, 2021. She drew no competition in the primary or general election.
Other Republican candidates running unopposed in the primary with no opponent in the November general elections include: Terry Pitts for Precinct 3 county commissioner, Tom Selman for Precinct 1 constable, Chad Wilson for Precinct 3 constable, Trae Anthony for Precinct 4 constable, Cary Kirby for county attorney and Billie Page for tax assessor-collector.
For the District 57 state representative race, incumbent Rep. Trent Ashby will face Democratic nominee Jason Rogers in November. Both ran unopposed in the party primary.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert drew a total of 10,959 votes to challenger Johnathan Kyle Davidson’s 1,660 in Angelina County. Overall Gohmert won his district and will face Democrat Hank Gilbert in the general election.
