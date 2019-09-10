Angelina County Commissioners Court
When: 10 a.m. today
Where: Angelina County Courthouse Annex
Agenda: filing a notice for the 2019 Constitutional Amendment elections, reappointing Janice Cordray to the County Auditor’s position, contract renewals
Lufkin City Council special meeting
When: noon today
Where: Lufkin City Hall
Agenda: a presentation of the draft budget, first reading of the tax rate and water and sewer rate adjustments
Diboll City Council meeting
When: 5:15 p.m. today
Where: Diboll City Hall
Agenda: budget and tax rate public hearing
Zavalla City Council meeting
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: old Zavalla City Hall
Agenda: not posted online
Hudson City Council Meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Hudson City Hall
Agenda: not posted at time of publication
