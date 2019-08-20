Despite a heat advisory in effect through most of today, chances of storms are possible throughout the week.
On Monday, the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, issued a heat advisory for the county, which will last until 7 p.m. today. The high today should be 96 with heat indexes as high as 106, and the low is around 75.
Additionally, there’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms during the day.
“Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through much of the extended period of the forecast with the highest chances across the eastern half of the Four State Region,” the National Weather Service states.
“Precipitation coverage may pick up by late in the work week into the weekend due to a disturbance moving our way from the north and west.”
Wednesday has a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the day and 20% in the night with a high near 95 and a low around 76.
Thursday’s forecast includes a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the day and 20% in the night with a high near 96 and a low around 76.
Friday also has a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the day and 20% in the night, with a high near 95 and a low around 74.
Saturday’s early forecast shows a much higher chance of storms, with a 50% chance for thunderstorms during the day and 20% in the night. The high Saturday is 93 and the low is around 74.
Sunday’s forecast shows a 20% chance of thunderstorms with a high near 93.
