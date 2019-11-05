Age: 17
School: Wells High School
College/professional plans: Attend Texas A&M University
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Playing dominoes with Mr. Moore during his “free time.”
Favorite form of social media? Why? Twitter. The only place you can say whatever you want.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Never ate in it in my life.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Be prepared to talk to someone you know anytime you go somewhere. If you’re lucky, you can race the lawnmowers going down the side of the road.
Have you changed since freshman year? Most definitely. I found out that women are a waste of time.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? Let every country be a God-driven country. And, of course, let all schools out for deer season.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Listen to your parents more. Don’t waste any of your time on women — completely not worth it. Realize how blessed you are and don’t take time for granted.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? For sure Mrs. Taylor. She is one of the best teachers I have ever met in my life. Although her class is tough, she knows exactly what we need to help better us for the future.
