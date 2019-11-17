Lufkin native Tena McQueen was recognized by The Whole Truth Church of God in Christ as one of the nation’s top 40 under 40 for excellence in ministry at a banquet in St. Louis on Nov. 7.
“I didn’t think that I would have received it. Ever,” she said. “But this let me know that someone is watching me. And that I’m doing great at what I’m doing.”
She said it was encouraging to see the people who also were recognized — many were doctors or lawyers — which led her to question how she achieved her nomination.
“But it was an amazing experience,” she said. “But it was different. It was a different environment. People were so kind.”
McQueen is most proud of her work as a youth leader for Lufkin’s Woods Memorial Temple Church of God in Christ. She loves working with children because she believes they are the future, she said.
“Kids are my joy,” she said. “I like to try to help them as much as I can because I know what it is like growing up without anything — growing up in a poor environment. So I just have a heart for these kids.”
She has seven children between the ages of 4 and 16 that she cares for herself. She is also the director of the Bright Beginnings Preschool and owns her own business, “Queen’s Creations.”
McQueen also recently accepted the keys to her new home that she built with Habitat for Humanity.
Her ministry focuses on teaching children how to connect with God and to build that relationship. She also helps them connect with the community and spread the gospel through those works.
She has fought for grants for the organization “Future of North Lufkin” that is managed with the preschool. Through that, she provided school supplies to North Lufkin children in October.
She also serves on the praise and worship team, liturgical worship, pastor’s aid committee, and coordinates meals, events and trips for various projects.
“To be honest, I don’t know how I do it,” she said. “Praying. That’s it. … I know there is a reason I am doing this ministry, because God put it on my plate. That’s why.”
