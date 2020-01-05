Lufkin area children grabbed their parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles and headed to Home Depot Saturday morning for their monthly Free Kids Workshop, which offers children a place to explore their carpentry skills and express their creativity.
This month, participants were making a hockey game, and with the help of an adult, kids hammered nails into pre-cut pieces of wood to create a makeshift rink then painted their creations and added hockey decals that the workshop provided.
Jennifer Breland has been the workshop captain at Lufkin’s Home Depot for over two years.
“We do different things. Today we’re doing the hockey game,” she said. “If there’s a holiday we make one in theme with that holiday.”
For the month of February, next month’s craft will be Heart String Art in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
The children that participate receive a child-sized apron, a certificate of completion and a pin that represents the project they built that morning. Breland’s orange Home Depot apron is full of pins from projects throughout the past couple of years. She said the event is one of her favorite parts of her job.
“It’s fun watching the little kids, and they are very proud of their work. It’s fun to watch them create.”
Breland also talked about how the workshop is a tool for instilling an interest in kids to build and work with their hands.
“We have tons of adults come in and say that they remember doing this as kids, and then they bring their kids in, so it’s really nice.”
Saturday morning held a lot of familiar faces at the workshop. Carlos Garcia, 4, and his Uncle, Victor Hinojosa, came out to the event just as they do each month. Hinojosa said he enjoys taking his nephew to the workshops because it allows him “to spend time with him.”
“Every first Saturday he always calls it a ‘date’. He says, ‘I’m going to go on a date with my uncle,’” Hinojosa said.
Every workshop hosts both first-timers and “experts.” Participants register online, but can also be accommodated if they show up the day of the event. In addition to their Free Kids Workshop, Home Depot also offers free classes for adults. These include workshops on installing tile backsplash, easy bath updates and plenty more do-it-yourself projects.
The Free Kids Workshop event is held from 9 a.m.-noon on the first Saturday of each month.
