The Christmas season is often filled with holiday activities of all kinds, but the days after Christmas can sometimes feel empty, especially for kids who have two-week-long Christmas breaks.
Parents may be ready to enjoy a relaxing few days after planning a big holiday, but kids are often times not on the same page.
Keeping them entertained doesn’t have to be all about filling every second of the day with things to do. It’s mostly about keeping the kids, and sometimes ourselves, from going stir crazy.
A good first step is to get out in the fresh air. Take a walk around scenic downtown Lufkin and enjoy the last few moments of Christmas lights and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit.
Visit one of the many local parks in Lufkin and try to spot a geocache or a painted rock from groups like the Lufkin Texas Rock Hunt.
Visit Ellen Trout Zoo and search for the three elves hidden around the zoo that move weekly to win a candy cane or take a brisk ride on the Z&OO Railroad. The zoo is open every day of the year.
Teachers often encourage parents to read with their kids, especially younger ones. Try visiting one of the county’s libraries or Lufkin’s only bookstore, Absolutely Fiction.
Speaking of libraries, Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin and T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll are options for Angelina County families after Christmas. Kurth is hosting a daily craft at 11 a.m. and movie at 2 p.m. after Christmas.
They also have a Spanish story time today from 11-11:45 a.m. and a lap sit story time on Thursdays at 10 a.m. and a pre-school storytime and craft at 11 a.m. on Thursdays.
While the T.L.L. Temple library does not have any events planned in particular, library director Justin Barkley said there are plenty of things for kids to do in the library while their parents catch a breath, including video games, board games and computer time.
T.L.L. Temple will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Kurth will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day.
The Museum of East Texas also offers crafts and activities for kids, and its annual Festival of Trees will be up until Jan. 5. The museum will be closed on New Year’s Day.
If all else fails, curl up together on the couch and watch some classic Christmas movies to keep the holiday spirit alive.
