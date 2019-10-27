The New American Economy, a bipartisan research organization, recently released data that details the economic impact of the immigrant population on each congressional district.
“We are a bipartisan national organization for immigration reform that was founded by Michael Bloomberg,” Cheslie Kramer, the NAE state organizer, said. “The whole reason we were created was to start working with mayors, chambers of commerce and CEOs from across the country to create a factual narrative on immigration.”
Using data compiled in the 2017 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau the organization measured the economic impact of the immigrant population, Andrew Lim, the director of quantitative research for the NAE, said.
“It measures a whole range of topics like age, sex, what they do for a living and where they’re at in school,” Lim said. “So what we’ve done at a national, state, metro area and district level is to isolate the foreign-born population and look at what role they’re playing across the country.”
They hope to use the data to clarify places in the argument on immigration reform where many have not had the information they needed and to help shut down arguments that are not factually based, they said.
“We only see inflammatory rhetoric from commercials or political ads in newspapers or on Facebook” Kramer said. “We’re seeing a conversation that is not informed on the facts and there are a lot of myths.”
Lim said the team’s vision was to inject more correct information and numbers into the mainstream debate because it often gets emotional on both sides of the spectrum. But if people could look at the numbers, localize them and realize these relate to neighbors and not some abstract idea there could be a more well-rounded, factual debate, he said.
“So when we’re talking about spending power and how they work in restaurants or as doctors or nurses it gives a sense of people living and working around them already,” he said. “They’re already a part of the community and, just like you, they are contributing in the same ways you are.”
Kramer believes cities and chambers could use this information to further attract new businesses, especially where data is showing how birth rates have slowed in recent years leaving a need for an immigrant workforce, she said.
“It comes down to how are we attracting the best talent and making sure we’re getting the best from across the spectrum,” she said.
They found that there were 54,225 immigrant residents in the First Congressional District in 2017, constituting a 7.6% share of the district population. Of those 54,225, 76% were between the ages of 25 and 64, 16% were between 0-24 years old and 8% were over 65.
Of the U.S.-born population in the district, 46.9% were between the ages of 25 and 64, 36.6% were between 0 and 24 and 16.5% were over 65.
Nationally, the immigrant population was 17.2% more likely to hold a graduate degree than a native, but they were also more likely to have less than a bachelor’s degree.
However, in the district 54% held less than a high school diploma and 34.6% completed high school and some college. Only 7.3% had a bachelor’s degree and 4% had a graduate degree.
Of the U.S.-born population, 65.9% had a high school diploma and some college while 14.9% had a bachelor’s degree and 6.7% had a graduate degree. Only 12.5% had less than a high school diploma.
In the district, there were five industries with the highest share of immigrant workers. Construction had 27%, general services had 17.5%, the hospitality and entertainment services had 16.5%, manufacturing had 15.7% and agriculture had 15.2%.
Of the 54,225 immigrant residents, 15,637 are eligible voters and 8,579 are registered.
There are 13,735 immigrant homeowners in the area, contributing to the 40 million that have increased housing wealth by $3.7 trillion nationally.
Nationally, they earned $1.3 trillion in 2014 and contributed $105 billion in state and local taxes. They contributed $224 billion in federal taxes. They had a spending power of $927 billion.
The immigrant households earned $1.3 billion and contributed $314.4 million in local, state and federal taxes. They had a spending power of $994.5 million.
The organization hopes to continually grow this data and to work with local chambers of commerce to specify the data in different areas.
