Authorities arrested a man for robbing a Groveton bank on Friday afternoon.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office arrested Heath Bumpous of Crockett after he turned himself in, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace. The arrest was made after authorities released images of the suspected robber. Citizens State Bank in Groveton was robbed about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Wallace said Bumpous told investigators it wasn't his intention to upset or hurt anyone, and that he said he intended to use the money stolen from the bank for a wedding that was scheduled for today, including paying for the venue and a ring.
Additionally, Wallace said Bumpous' girlfriend saw the sheriff's office post on Facebook. Wallace said she contacted Bumpous to ask about it, then told him to turn himself in.
