Forty teams from around Region 7 competed in a robotics competition put on by the Texas Computer Education Association at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Friday morning.
The students competed in an autonomous robot programming challenge and an invention challenge with the theme “Bees and Bots.” The autonomous robot programming challenge had students code a robot to work in a beehive, moving “pollen” and “water.”
Cutter Warren, 12, Josue Parra, 11, Addysan Rogers, 11, and Maddi Tobias, 12, competed in the autonomous robot challenge for Hudson Middle School. They said they programmed for more than three months to prepare.
“The most fun parts for me was building because you got to experiment,” Cutter said.
“I liked coding because it challenged us a lot, and we got new ideas on how to code,” Addysan said.
The competition did not end up going as planned, however. A system glitch they’d only once run into occurred. But they said they still enjoyed the experience.
“I want to be an aero technician at NASA when I grow up, so this is helping me get there,” Addysan said.
“I just like building things,” Maddi said.
In the invention room, students were demonstrating their creations that were supposed to help solve one real-world problem.
New Diana Middle School students on the Big Bricks team created a construction robot that transported materials using an automated crane.
“My uncle took me to work with him once and told me to take this to him, take this to them,” 12-year-old Sebastian Gomez said. “I remember thinking, ‘Hey, I could build something like this because they struggle with taking back and forth materials.’”
The project was a lot harder than 13-year-old Sawyer Burris expected in the beginning, he said. But it was an enjoyable experience, and he was hoping to help other families like his who are building houses reduce the time it takes to build.
“It feels very good, actually, when you get to thinking about how it could help so many people and make building so much faster, more efficient and cheaper,” 12-year-old Haiden Dollison said.
Hudson Middle School students Karter Wagoner, 12, Emmanuel Jones, 12, and Lindol Thomas, 11, built the Seniorem Curae, a robot to help care for the elderly.
At first, the students wanted to build a robot that combated swarms of bugs in Africa that transmit cancerous diseases, but then they thought that couldn’t be a world problem because it is isolated to one region.
Then they focused on problems they could identify within their own community.
“We realized there are a lot of unsolved problems with the elderly,” Lindol said. “For example, the senior call button, ‘I’ve fallen in the shower, and I can’t get up.’ You have to wait for somebody to come help you.”
The robot can be called within 10 minutes to help people, they said. It also does routine tasks like checking blood sugar. Building was a little frustrating, but it was fun to see the finished project, Karter said.
“We enjoy helping people, and we hope this could help the elderly a lot,” Karter said.
Here are the Area 7 winners:
Advanced Arena
1. Tenaha 3, Tenaha ISD
2. Boris, Spring Hill ISD
3. Tenaha 1, Tenaha ISD
Advanced Inventions
1. Shot Bots, Spring Hill ISD
2. HHS Robotics, Harleton ISD
Intermediate Arena
1. Beestly Bots, Hudson
2. The Ultabots, Hudson
3. Robotics Team 2, Carthage
Intermediate Inventions
1. Seniorem Curaem Hudson ISD
2. Snails, Hudson ISD
3. War Zone, Hudson ISD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.