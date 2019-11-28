For the 25th year in a row, the Museum of East Texas has kicked off its Festival of Trees.
Families of all sizes, from East Texas and elsewhere, can see more than 160 trees decorated and sponsored by local businesses. This year, there is even a giant silver tree to commemorate the 25th year.
Exhibits ranged from Dalmatian and baking themes to Monopoly and Big Bird complete with music from “The Nutcracker” ballet and gospel Christmas music.
Individuals made trees to commemorate past loved ones, like the purple and white tree dedicated to a sister. Businesses made themed trees like Loggins Plumbing’s outhouse-themed tree.
Some even made societal statements like a tree covered in trash that said there is more trash than fish in the world’s oceans.
Judy Moorer came out with her two daughters, Andrea Pedroza and Dana Navarro, and her grandchildren, 4-year-old Josiah Pedroza, 2-year-old Mckynzie Pedroza, 2-year-old Jenna Navarro and 1-year-old Lynnlee Navarro.
Mckynzie and Josiah were interested in Lufkin ISD’s tree.
“Look at the panthers!” Mckynzie said.
“I like the black tigers,” Josiah said.
However, Josiah’s favorite tree was the dinosaur-themed tree from the Naranjo Museum of Natural History.
“I like two dinosaurs! The bigger dinosaurs,” Josiah said.
Andrea Pedroza said she thinks Josiah enjoys it a little more than the older kids because he gets to learn about other people and how they feel about Christmas through the trees.
Moorer said it had been a while since the family had visited the Festival of Trees, so they wanted to take a morning to spend time with one another.
“It makes the kids happy,” she said. “I love to see them excited.”
The Festival of Trees began when co-chair and founder Terra Fidone was inspired by a similar event in Memphis, Tennessee. She started with less than a dozen trees, and it has since grown to more than 160 trees this year.
The Festival of Trees is a fundraiser for the museum to provide scholarships to art camp and to keep the museum free to the public.
“I almost look at the festival as a ministry at whole,” Museum Guild president Becky Cota said. “The community comes together. Businesses and volunteers from all walks of life are coming together to make this happen.”
The arts have such a positive impact on children and adults from development to anxiety reduction and more, Cota said.
Co-chair Lacey Luce said her favorite part about the festival is that every tree is different.
“There are your typical red and green Christmas trees, but also, each business puts their own flair into it,” she said. “There’s trees with tires on them, trees with animals on them, trees with furniture on it. It’s fun to come in here and look at the creativity.”
More than 150 volunteers make the festival possible, and it is a labor of love, Luce said.
“The museum was founded on volunteers, and we are still steadfastly driven by the generosity of all our great friends and what it means for children and families to keep the doors free and accessible,” J.P. Morgan said.
Businesses and individuals can contact the museum for information on sponsoring a tree year round. Sponsorships include $50 for a 4-foot tree, $250 for a 7.5-foot, $500 for a 9-foot and $1,000 for a 12-foot.
