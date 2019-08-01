Representatives from the Facebook group “Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates” brainstormed with the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter Animal Advisory board to improve the care of shelter animals Wednesday.
Paula Taylor, interim director of the animal shelter, began the meeting by citing statistics that show thousands of animals were taken in by the shelter since Oct. 1, 2018, and just over 800 were adopted out.
The Facebook group formed in July and has grown to more than 150 people. Since the group’s inception, the call to be a part of public meetings has been one of their primary concerns.
“This was the most productive crowd, I believe, we’ve ever had,” said Molly James, one of the group’s leaders. “I’m very pleased with the turnout. I’m pleased with the exchange of ideas. People want to see change.”
The group believes there must be a systematic change in the way the city of Lufkin and Angelina County handle stray animals, as was said by several people in the crowd.
“There’s a groundswell building to do something about the animal cruelty situation in this county,” said Claude E. Welch, a member of the group. “We’re going to get it done, or die trying. We may get locked up some day, but we’re going to do everything we can to bring the public’s attention to the situation we have where we euthanize healthy animals every single day.”
Ideas that came from the group included exposing community leaders, children and families to shelter animals through various means. They discussed taking friendly and young animals to schools to show students how to care for the animal and approach it correctly. They discussed bringing community leaders into the shelter so they knew what the animal advocates were facing.
Primarily, the group agreed that they needed to determine what their goals for change are and create an order in which they will accomplish each goal, either with the city council or county government. This way they don’t overload either government with too many requests that can’t all be fulfilled at once, Taylor said.
“They’re trying to implement stepping stones,” she said. “They’re going to let us know what they want to see implemented, what they think we need to change. … The goal is saving lives — that’s what Molly James was talking about. That’s what we’re here for.”
Taylor said she wants to see the entire group be on board with making real changes in the city and county, not just people complaining about a problem, but identifying ways in which they can fix it.
