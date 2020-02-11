Hudson ISD teacher aide Lesa Langley has been arrested on charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Langley was arrested by Hudson ISD police after the incident occurred in the Bonner Elementary School gym during P.E. class to a student classified as an intellectually disabled student, according to an affidavit from Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Donnie Puckett’s office.
“The teacher aide, Lesa Langley, had been trained in Crisis Prevention and Intervention, methods used to properly restrain a child from harm to others or him/herself,” Superintendent Donny Webb said. “During a situation where the (8-year-old) child was yelling and flailing his arms toward the teacher aide, Langley violated the approved measures and slapped the child with her open hand on his left cheek.”
Another teacher who witnessed the altercation stated that this action was not something she had ever seen Langley do and that it seemed out of character, the affidavit said.
After the situation was immediately reported to the campus principal, Langley was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation and was terminated the following morning, Webb said. She had been employed with the district for less than one year.
The case was turned over to the Hudson ISD Police Department, Texas Department of Family and Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency's Department of Investigation.
Langley wrote a statement admitting to the action, according to the affidavit.
“While this circumstance is an embarrassment to the district and the teaching profession as a whole, we take all inappropriate actions seriously and will promptly respond to protect the safety of our children and staff,” Webb said. “Many student disciplinary situations are difficult to handle, but staff are expected to follow all guidelines as outlined in policy. Failure to do so will result in the appropriate personnel discipline.”
Langley remained in the county jail with bond of $3,500 as of Tuesday afternoon.
